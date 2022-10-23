When a panel of judges released new boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts in February it created an interesting house race in northern Minnesota — two current state representatives against each other, seeking election in a new district made up of parts of both of their former districts.
Rep. Julie Sandstede, a Democrat currently serving the soon to be former District 06A and Republican Spencer Igo, currently the District 05B representative, are looking to represent the brand new House District 07A which includes western portions of St. Louis County, such as Hibbing and Kelly Lake, goes west to Keewatin, Nashwauk, Bovey, Marble, Coleraine, southwest to Palisade, southeast to Floodwood and south to McGregor.
The district also includes Hibbing Taconite Co., Keetac, the Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk and the Talon Metals nickel-copper-cobalt project proposed near Tamarack.
New lines are drawn every ten years following the U.S. Census.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Both candidates were given the same set of questions and requirements for this story.
---
Spencer Igo (R)
Background/Experience?
My name is Spencer Igo. I currently serve as a State Representative for the people of Itasca and Cass Counties. I live in Wabana Township with my dog Moxie where you can find us hunting, fishing, or working on projects. I have a degree from the University of North Dakota in Public Administration that I pursued with the passion to build strong communities. Before taking office, I was a part of Congressman Pete Stauber’s staff serving the people of the Iron Range. My drive in this life is to serve others and leave this world better than I found it.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running to help usher in and bring all our best days to reality. Our home is a testament to the American Dream and has a rich history to show for it. Our people and bountiful resources will be essential to building the world of tomorrow. I am asking for your vote to be our voice. I will serve our home with the passion we all share for policy that gives a hand up to all our communities. I am running for this office so that we can stand together and deliver what is needed for all of us.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 07A and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Energy policy is a big concern of mine and the people of our district. From rising rates on our electric bills, to the staggering amounts that people are seeing in their propane and gas bills. As representative, I would pursue an all the above energy approach that keeps energy prices low and abundant. From turning the lights on to powering our mines and mills, our home needs the commitment of steady and affordable baseload power. I will work to pass legislation to remove the nuclear energy mortarium and large hydro renewable caps. We can couple these policy ideas with another bill I have been working on to bring carbon sequestration technology to our state. Minnesota can be a leader in energy availability, reliability, and affordability.
We must continue to support our mining industry from taconite to copper-nickel mining. We have seen a stalemate in St. Paul of any legislation passing that supports our mining industry and its people. These past two years, I have sponsored legislation to make Minnesota a Mining Friendly State which is just the tip of what we need to accomplish. We need to implement serious permitting reform in our state. As we sit, countless projects are stuck in what seems an endless process with no end in sight. As representative I will work to draft and pass legislation that sets out timelines and transparency so our state agencies can once again work for us and the companies that wish to add value to our communities and state.
In speaking to the people of our district, another top concern is how can we build and grow our communities to retain our youth, allow business to prosper, and ensure our way of life. This is a multifaceted issue, but there are some ways we can start right away. To start, lasting permanent tax cuts. We need no more proof than a state budget surplus to prove that the hard-working men and women of our home have been overtaxed. By providing this sort of hands up policy we can put more money in everyone’s pockets to ensure security and prosperity for our families. We live in an era of partnerships and by all our communities working together we can bring our best days to reality.
Closing statement: I want to thank the Mesabi Tribune for this opportunity and to you for reading. I am humbly asking for your vote of support to be the voice for our home. It is time to deliver a hand up to everyone in our district and state and that is what we can do together. If there is ever any questions, concerns, or ideas, never hesitate to call me on my cell at 218-244-1295.
---
Julie Sandstede (DFL)
Background/experience?
I was born and raised in Hibbing and have spent my entire life in northern Minnesota. I graduated from Hibbing High School, have a Bachelors in Music Education from St. Scholastica, and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from St. Mary’s. My husband Evan and I have 3 children and one grandchild. I’ve been a teacher for 29 years and also serve as a union leader, city band director, church choir director, and volunteer firefighter. I’ve had the honor to serve as a state representative for the past 6 years.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I’ve always had a heart for others. I’m not a politician and never aspired to be one. I’m not here to make a name for myself, but because of my commitment to our people. I know that results are more important than rhetoric and the changes we make at the Capitol, both big and small, make a real difference in people’s lives. I’ve enjoyed serving my constituents in St. Paul because it allows me to carry our concerns to the Capitol and fight to ensure our region’s voice is heard and we get the investments we deserve.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 7A and if elected how do you plan to address them?
JOBS. I will continue to fight to protect the jobs we have and expand economic opportunities in the region. This includes preventing the closure of Hib Tac by securing additional ore. It is my hope this could be the leases from Mesabi Metallics once litigation is settled. I will also work to encourage and incentivize new innovations including opportunity for carbon capture within the Talon and Duluth complex. Supporting our small business entrepreneurs and ensuring affordable and accessible workforce training and educational opportunities, whether 4-year, 2-year, or vocational apprenticeships will also be a priority.
2. Canisteo Pit hazard mitigation — I have fought to get this taken care of for years, even when it wasn’t my district. I’m proud to have secured some funding for the project in previous bonding bills, but we need to finish the work that has begun and creating a dedicated account to fund ongoing needs and future issues involving Legacy Mine pits to ensure that our communities aren’t put at risk of flooding because no one is taking full responsibility for these sites. I will continue to collaborate with local governments and state agencies as well as seek additional state funds to ensure the project moves forward.
3. Continue all-around good constituent service and addressing the critical needs of our communities — this encompasses everything from increasing access to rural childcare, housing, balanced taxes and eliminating taxes on Social Security, expanding access to local mental health and addiction services, funding our schools and local infrastructure projects, broadband investments, etc. to simply helping constituents with problems they encounter. I will remain responsive to the many issues important to my constituents. I am there to be their voice and advocate! I do this how I always have: by listening, collaborating, working across the party lines, and not giving up until the job is done.
Closing statement: As I’ve been talking to residents across our district, I’m finding that most people are sick of the division and political polarization. Now more than ever, we need representatives who lead from the center, listen to their constituents, work with members of other parties, and are willing to stand up to their own party when necessary. That’s how I’ve always governed. To learn more visit www.juliesandstede.com
