The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association (MSA) has announced its annual list of scholarship winners, and two area college students are among the 24 recipients. Katie Chamernick, a native of Chisholm currently living in Duluth; and Hayden Picek of Cook, each received a $2,000 scholarship to assist with education costs as they pursue a degree that will lead to a career in law enforcement.
St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman presented Chamernick and Picek with checks on behalf of the MSA.
According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Chamernick is a student at the University of Minnesota Duluth, majoring in criminology. She previously attended Hibbing Community College. In her application, Chamernick stated that growing up as the daughter of a police officer, she was always able to see the positive impact law enforcement could make in a community.
Picek is enrolled in the Law Enforcement Program at Hibbing Community College. He serves on the Cook Fire Department and Ambulance Service, and says that it was his interactions with law enforcement at emergency scenes that led him to pursue a career in law enforcement.
The MSA awards scholarships each year to law enforcement students to assist with training and
education expenses. This year’s recipients represent a broad spectrum of applicants, and were
chosen based on qualifications and academic excellence that reflect the dedication and pride of
those choosing to enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public
service. Additional information about the award and the MSA can be found online at mnsheriffs.org.
Serving more than 200,000 people living within St. Louis County’s 7,000 square miles, the St.
Louis County Sheriff’s Office operates out of regional offices in Duluth, Virginia and Hibbing, with
additional stations in Ely, Mountain Iron and Aurora.
