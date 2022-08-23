HERMANTOWN — Twin Metals Minnesota filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Monday to reclaim its mineral leases and reverse a series of actions by federal agencies aimed at preventing its mine project in northeastern Minnesota.
TMM had full support from a large group of community, labor and business leaders from across the region as they announced the lawsuit Monday afternoon at the Iron Workers Local 52 Hall in Hermantown.
“We are standing up for our right to a fair and consistent environmental review of our proposed mining project, said Dean DeBeltz, Twin Metals director of operations. “Our plan is backed by decades of exploration and analysis and is rooted in the most environmentally sophisticated design, which is tailored for our project location and mineral deposit. It deserves a fair evaluation by federal regulators based on its merits.’’
Regarding the Interior Department’s January cancellation of federal mineral leases, DeBeltz said, “It brings a challenge to us but obviously it’s important to recognize the fact that we know this is an illegal action taken by the government so we’re going to stand up for our rights.’’
“The three goals of this lawsuit are really to reinstate our federal leases which we’ve held in good standing (since the 1960s); to reverse the decision to cancel our mine plan of operations which was submitted for environmental review on a both federal and state level; and also to reinstate our preference right lease applications, which is a step in perfecting a lease,’’ said DeBeltz. The preference right lease applications are “other areas of potential mineral development where we know the minerals exist and we are demanding that we advance that application process.’’
Representatives from Jobs for Minnesotans, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Better in Our Backyard, Mining Minnesota, the Iron Range Building Trades and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 were on hand to speak out in favor of the lawsuit and the project that is expected to create 750 full-time direct jobs and about 1,500 spin-off jobs. Copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and other clean energy products, would be mined at the facility.
“We are extremely disappointed by actions at the federal level,’’ said David Chura of Jobs for Minnesotans. “They are an attack on all mining in northeastern Minnesota. Federal agencies should not be playing political football.’’
Ida Rukavina, RAMS executive director, said the area has a 130-plus year legacy of mining, which has put food on the table and sent kids to college.
“Today our region needs a boost,’’ she said, and Twin Metals is “ready to step up to the plate.’’
While opponents have raised concerns about potential pollution to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Rukavina said, “I trust in the process’’ that it can be done safely.
TMM added the project is located in an area where Congress has allowed mining for over a century and the mine will be environmentally safe.
John Pollard, legislative director of IUOE Local 49, said the mine will benefit the area and the nation by mining the materials needed for converting to green energy, which can’t be done with copper and nickel. “The U.S. needs to build green energy technology and we need to do it right here. The members of the Building Trades are ready to go to work.’’
On the way to Hermantown Monday, MiningMinnesota Executive Director Julie Lucas, who lives in Side Lake, said she “passed through the region that proudly built our nation.’’ With the development of the Twin Metals project, “our nation’s future could start here if we are ready to let it.’’
Looking back on the lease cancellations, Better In Our Back Yard Executive Director Ryan Sistad said, “This past year has been nothing short of frustrating.’’
He also encouraged the Biden administration to reconsider its stance on Twin Metals Minnesota in part due to the economic impact it would have in northern Minnesota.
“Based on possession of its valid mineral rights, Twin Metals has invested more than $550 million in the development of its project over the past 12 years. The extensive environmental, engineering, hydrogeological and community engagement work resulted in the submittal of the company’s formal mine plan in late 2019,’’ a Twin Metals news release said.
Twin Metals has been working to develop the mine since it was founded in 2010. TMM says as a direct mine to manufacturer, it will have the ability to deliver its nickel/cobalt concentrate directly to battery manufacturers and the electromobility industry. Twin Metals will make enough nickel to produce seven million electric vehicle batteries over the mine’s life, the company says.
“As an Ely native and fourth-generation miner, I know firsthand how important this project is to help advance America’s clean energy goals while creating good jobs here at home,’’ DeBeltz said. “I’m proud to be part of a company that is so deeply committed to bringing growth back to this area and doing so in a responsible way.’’
Regarding President Joe Biden supporting green energy but not supporting mining in this area, DeBeltz said, “We think it’s critical. We have a known resource. We've done the science on the resource. We know we can do this properly so in order to continue with domestic mining this is a project that we should be focused on.’’
