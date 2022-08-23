Mining company supported by community, labor, business leaders

Dean DeBeltz, Twin Metals director of operations, speaks Monday at a news conference announcing the mining company has filed a federal lawsuit to reclaim two leases canceled by the Department of the Interior in January.

 JIM ROMSAAS

HERMANTOWN — Twin Metals Minnesota filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Monday to reclaim its mineral leases and reverse a series of actions by federal agencies aimed at preventing its mine project in northeastern Minnesota.

TMM had full support from a large group of community, labor and business leaders from across the region as they announced the lawsuit Monday afternoon at the Iron Workers Local 52 Hall in Hermantown.

