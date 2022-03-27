CHISHOLM — Drafted into the Army in 1968, Jim Toscano of Chisholm served in Vietnam as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division, the "Screaming Eagles."
His sister Mary Mickelson of Chisholm said, "Jimmy did share some stories of Vietnam with me and our family, but like many other Vietnam veterans, he did not talk a lot about his struggles, challenges and frightening experiences he had there."
But Toscano wrote his thoughts in poems. "He said it helped him survive. When he returned from Vietnam in 1970 with his powerful, moving poems, we talked a lot about getting them turned into a book someday," Mickelson said.
Toscano would die before the book came to be. The book, "Surviving Vietnam," was published in 2017, six years after his death.
His obituary read in part, "Arthur James (Jim Jr.) Toscano, 64, like so many Vietnam veterans, succumbed to cancer on April 23, 2011, in Chisholm. He was born on October 2, 1946, in Hibbing to James W. and Loretta A. (DeGubellis) Toscano. He was raised in Chisholm, graduating with the class of 1964. He attended Hibbing Junior College and UMD... He was proud of his service. He rarely mentioned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star for Valor medals he earned in Vietnam. He had worked for many years as a federal mine inspector." Among survivors were his wife, his children and his four sisters.
Mickelson said, "Jimmy wrote poetry his whole life. I found a poem he gave to my mom when he was 9 years old. He often shared his poems with me. When he worked in Minneapolis, before he got drafted, I surprised him and submitted one of his poems in a contest, and he won first place. They published his poem."
Mickelson was a junior in high school when he got drafted, and "I remember it as if it was yesterday," she said. "We never had any guns in our house. My dad, James Sr., did not believe in guns or hunting or killing animals. We mostly fished and had a small garden. My brother only hunted a couple of times with our cousin Tommy.
"We were very, very worried for Jimmy going off to war. We prayed a lot for his safe return. My mother was a very devoted Catholic. Jimmy sent letters home quite often. He even wrote to me, his little sister, a couple of times with his wise advice about life for me. It was always great to see an air mail letter in our mailbox from him."
Mickelson said, "He shared these poems and his thoughts with me, and now I can share these moving poems with you."
This is a sampling: The book has many more poems.
___
MOM
My mom looked so happy but also afraid.
Could she so soon see the price her son paid?
At 4:00 a.m. I heard her ask me,
What’s out there, son? What do you see?
It doesn’t feel right, Mom. The whole house sleeps.
Don’t you know at night Charlie creeps?
Want some coffee? Or want to eat?
(Mom knew my mind and soul were beat!)
Someone has to be alert all the time,
I told her (then she knew war must be a crime).
Go ahead, Mom, please go back to bed.
I’ll make sure that no one wakes up dead.
She slowly turned and walked away
With tears in her eyes. I knew she did pray
That I could adjust sooner or later
To being back here, no longer a hater.
She’d raised me and taught me all about love,
To believe in God’s goodness from up above.
Because I served her God and my country,
She quickly saw the changes in me.
—
COMBAT (EFFECTS BACK HOME)
He felt so cold, his body so stiff.
Might I have saved him—only if?
His name was John, or Tom, I think.
He’d talk about girls back home, then wink!
Both eyes wide open, both lips shut tight,
A dead GI’s body is an awful sight.
Oh, I’ve seen gooks blown wide apart,
But gooks are different; they have no heart.
We’d count the bodies, then cut off their ears.
We hated them; we’d never shed tears.
But load your first buddy onto the meat run,
Then you feel funny. His whole life is really done?
He had a girl and a mom like me.
Is this how they wanted his life to be?
I’ll trade him back for me, if I can.
(But then, my mom and girl would lose their man.)
If I (not God) would have to choose
The men to die, the loved ones to lose,
No wonder war is often called sick.
(Winners and losers, so hard to pick!)
Do gooks have girls and mothers and such?
Thoughts like that didn’t help my soul much.
___
COMBAT (ON THE SPOT)
I’ve stared death in the face
In this godforsaken place,
Seen the naked face of horror
On the Laotian border,
Felt terror deep inside,
Wanting to crawl away and hide.
But there is no place to run.
Will this time be the one
That you’ll meet your Maker.
You’re shaking like a Quaker.
Go ahead and look around.
Pick your face up off the ground!
You ain’t dead yet, But don’t place a bet.
The rest of the guys too,
Must feel the same as you.
So make your voice work fast,
Or else this will be the last
Time you’ll feel the hot sun.
So start speaking with your gun!
___
A GRUNT’S POEM
Why do I like to be alone?
Why do I call no place home?
Why do I drink so much more than you?
Why do I often feel down and blue?
Why do we look at each other with distrust?
Go ahead, ask me if you must.
Back in nineteen sixty-eight,
I mostly knew love and very little hate.
A youngster of twenty-two was I,
Sometimes too bold and sometimes too shy,
Strong as an ox And smart as a fox.
UNCLE SAM needs you, so I said okay,
For I was brought up to think that way.
Then far away in Vietnam, good-bye boy and hello my man.
To protect and to serve
Took all of my nerve.
Ideals, beliefs, goals, and such
Proved to be a little too much.
This young soldier had to ignore
His heart and soul to survive the war.
Why bother making friends only to see
Many of them taken away from me?
Why play cards, watch them cut the deck— Next day watch a bullet hit their neck?
What was his name? Where did he call home?
Who knows? Who cares? Leave me alone!
Fear then anger then hatred with a vengeance
Replaced trust and love. Does that make sense?
For too many months the only thing trusted.
Was the sound of choppers and a weapon not rusted.
Not enough water to drink— Did that branch move, or is it a dink?
No showers or shaves
For thirty-eight days.
Brush your teeth then swallow the water.
Comb your hair? Why the hell bother!
Live like an animal, then you will see
What that war did to me.
Of the sweat, the stink, you’ll soon get wise.
Live long enough to see one more sunrise.
Close my eyes and sure as s---,
I’ll be the next one to get hit.
What’s real is death and medevacs
And these rucksacks on our backs.
Green tracers fly overhead.
Zip up the rubber bag; he’s dead.
They came and went, my comrades. A very few had become dads.
I’d watch them change as time went on— More tired, more quiet, and then they were gone.
At first they’d talk about family and friends,
Then only to God to make amends.
Cars and bars and a bed to sleep in. I had taken for granted but never again.
Milk and steaks and a dish of ice cream— All seemed like some faraway dream.
I’m home. I made it, so be advised. I’ll do as I please, even if it’s unwise.
Cars and bars and a freedom to roam— I fought for these pleasures back home.
So do your thing, and let me do mine. I won’t bother you or moan or whine.
I treasure each day that has no more fear. I need peace and quiet and just one more beer.
His sister said, "Jimmy was exposed to Agent Orange while fighting in the jungles of Vietnam. I always felt that it caused his cancer, and I am quite certain it did. I am glad that the government and public now recognize the additional hardships our Vietnam Vets went through.
"They were booed and spit upon. They paved the way for all soldiers who suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), that it is real and it does exist," she said.
"It is so true that too many of our Vietnam vets have suffered from cancer because of Agent Orange. Italians are tough. He never lost his sense of humor. He drove himself to the Cities for his VA chemo treatments, and the doctor said with chemo don’t drink. My brother seriously, yet jokingly said to the doctor, 'Why, would that be harmful to my health and kill me?' We all knew his cancer was terminal.
"He walked to his own drummer. Not afraid to say what was on his mind, yet did it in a positive manner. My brother lived four years longer than expected and had a pretty good quality of life right up to the end."
Mickelson said, "I feel that all of our Vietnam soldiers are heroes. No one knows but them what it really was like in Vietnam, and I thank all of them from the bottom of my heart for their efforts."
