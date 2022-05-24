Tomassoni bids farewell to Senate

Sen. David Tomassoni left the Minnesota Legislature in the same way he operated for 30 years.
With class, grace, dignity, and humor.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, on Sunday afternoon made his retirement speech to the Minnesota Senate.
Tomassoni's speech — filled with sincerity, emotion and his usual dose of levity - drew a standing ovation, tears, and admiration.
“Thank you for allowing me to continue to finish my career with dignity and pride,” Tomassoni said. “I want to especially thank Senator (Jeremy) Miller and Senate leadership to make the seemingly impossible possible.”
Tomassoni, who in July 2021 publicly announced he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, worked remotely during the 2022 session.
But he showed up in St. Paul on Sunday with family by his side to say goodbye to those who he worked with for decades.
“At this time last year, I wasn't contemplating retirement,” Tomassoni said. “I figured if Senator David Senjem (of Rochester) could work until he was 100 years old, then I could do it too. As you know, things have drastically changed in my life.”
Tomassoni was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1992 and to the Senate in 2000.
In the Senate, Tomassoni had 10,730 days of service.
Over his years in the legislature, Tomassoni arguably became the body's most-popular and well-liked lawmaker.
Being a state senator is an honor and a high privilege that comes from the highest source, the public, Tomassoni said.
However, doing the people's work can be hard on families, especially for rural legislators who live far from St. Paul, he said.
“No one does this job because of the money,” Tomassoni said. “There's something honorable about having a title like 'Senator', though just don't take yourself too seriously. The ax can fall quickly if you don't treat the position with respect and humility. When I first came over to the Senate after serving eight years in the House, I quickly realized that all Senators had the same first name – 'Hi Senator', 'Good morning Senator', 'How was your weekend Senator? I guess it makes it easy for staff and the lobbyists. You don't need to remember a name.”
Tomassoni's love for the Iron Range came out as he talked about mining and his late colleague Rep. Tom Rukavina.
“He was my best friend and we did everything together,” Tomassoni said. “Tommy had a passion for this job like no one I have ever seen,” Tomassoni said. “I had to stop answering my phone at 6 a.m. so he wouldn't call me at that time. We lost him too early. I have missed you my friend. See you in the afterlife.”
Tomassoni, a strong supporter of mining, spoke about the Iron Range mining industry and Iron Rangers.
“When you represent a mining region like our beloved Iron Range, you represent some of the greatest and hardest working people in the state,” Tomassoni said. “History credits the Iron Range with winning two world wars, building the country's road, bridges, skyscrapers, and infrastructure. Mining has built our Iron Range schools. The iron runs deep. How many of you knew that mining taxes paid for the original construction of the capitol? If you didn't know that the Iron Range paid for the capitol, then I must be shirking my duty. The mining and logging industries provide some of the best middle-class jobs to be found anywhere, yet we are always one recession or economic downturn away from massive layoffs. When times are good, they are very good. But when they go bad, they get very bad.”
He also spoke of the many gatherings in his capitol office, always a popular after-hours social spot for legislators of all parties.
“I'd like to think it was my glowing personality,” Tomassoni said. “But I think it had way more to do with food and drink.”
Tomassoni thanked Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook for carrying his legislation during the session.
Bakk, who formed a two-person independent caucus with Tomassoni, sat next to Tomassoni as Tomassoni delivered his speech.
Tomassoni also thanked his longtime legislative assistant Laura Bakk, his family for taking care of him, legislators he worked with, and his legislative staff.
“In closing, many of you attended the final Iron Range party with me as the chair of the Iron Range delegation,” Tomassoni said. “The outpouring of support, friendship and love was overwhelming, so much so I am at loss for words to describe it. I think the generosity, kindness and raw emotion is something my family and I are humbled by and will never forget. I've never seen so much well wishing, financial help and prayers that it is gratifying to know there is so much good left in the world.”
Prior to Tomassoni's speech, Sen. Jason Rarick of Pine City thanked Tomassoni for working together on the higher education bill.
“It's a very special day,” Rarick said. “I will be your wingman any day.”
As Tomassoni concluded, the entire Senate stood and applauded.
Tomassoni's sons Dante and Danny dabbed tears from Tomassoni's eyes as Tomassoni nodded gently to Senators in approval.
Nearly one-third of the state's 67 senators are not running for re-election.
Each departing senator is allowed time for a retirement speech.
“For the other 22 who are leaving, the bar has been set awfully high,” Sen. David Osmek of Mound, Senate president, said following Tomassoni's speech.
Tomassoni's entire speech can be found at the Minnesota Legislature website or viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vD9urN_ECJ0.
