ST. PAUL — Sen. David Tomassoni and Sen. Tom Bakk were recognized Thursday by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) with the Minnesota Legacy and Tim Flaherty Legacy awards, respectively, during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Red Wing.

The Minnesota Legacy Award is given upon retirement to legislators who had a particularly positive impact on Greater Minnesota cities during their legislative careers. The Flaherty award is named for long-time CGMC Executive Director Tim Flaherty, who retired in 2019 after leading the organization for more than 30 years.

