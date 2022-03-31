After being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Sen. David Tomassoni swung for the fence.
On Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol, Tomassoni knocked it out of the park.
Tomassoni, family, friends, and fellow legislators watched as Gov. Tim Walz signed a Tomassoni bill that provides hope to those diagnosed with ALS and their families.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, in July publicly announced his ALS diagnosis.
Since then, it's been his goal to advance a cure for ALS and support caregivers.
“It's overwhelming to get this bill across home plate,” Tomassoni said via text. “I believe it could be a watershed moment in the search for the cure of ALS.”
Dante Tomassoni, one of Tomassoni's sons, said there wasn't a dry eye in the room as Gov. Walz signed the bill into law.
“It was an emotional 10 minutes,” Dante Tomassoni said after the signing. “He gave his own speech and he's already back to work in his office.”
Fundraisers in Minnesota have raised millions of dollars over the years to support ALS research.
But Tomassoni's bill is the largest single investment in ALS research in state history, according to the state's premier ALS support organization.
“To say it's incredible is an understatement,” Marianne Keuhn, ALS Association Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota chapter vice president, care services said. “I hope other states will take the lead in what we've done in Minnesota.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, who authored the bill in the House of Representatives, said it was a touching ceremony.
“It was an incredibly powerful moment,” Lislegard said. “Lots of emotion. With Senator Tomassoni's leadership, we will be leading the nation in the research to find better treatments and eventually a cure.”
In his retirement year at the legislature, passage of the bill has been the top priority of Tomassoni.
The legislation provides $20 million for ALS research and $5 million for ALS caregiving.
“Lou Gehrig died in 1941 and little to nothing has been done in the way of uncovering meaningful solutions to the disease,” Tomassoni said. “I am incredibly grateful and humble at the outpouring of support from so many people that it feels good to know there still exists so much good in the world. ALS is an insidious disease that needs to be eradicated. Hopefully, this legislation will be the onset of a concerted effort to do just that, right here in Minnesota. In addition to the research component there's a caregiver provision. I couldn't be more proud of the legislature for coming together and passing this bill. I am simply elated.”
A former high school, college and professional hockey player, Tomassoni is now helping others, Dante Tomassoni said.
“It took a hockey player to help out a baseball player,” Dante Tomassoni said with a laugh. “It was a wonderful event. It was pretty special.”
Keuhn said the legislation will leave a lasting mark.
“I just think about the impact this will have on future generations,” Keuhn said. “What it's going to mean is going to be incredible. I hope he (Tomassoni) feels the pride he should have for getting this passed.”
The $20 million will be allocated by the Office of Higher Education.
The University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Essentia Health in Duluth, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, and the VA Medical Center, are among health care organizations expected to apply for research funding. All are already involved in ALS research.
“It's still being sorted out,” Keuhn said. “I would imagine some of our big research facilities that have research projects in place, will be the institutions that will apply. This could help boost the projects they have underway and projects they'd like to undertake.”
The $5 million will be allocated by the Minnesota Department of Aging to help caregivers with respite care and other needs.
Earlier in March, the Minnesota Senate passed the bill unanimously.
Last week, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed the bill 121-9.
That left only Gov. Walz's signature for the bill to become law.
Wednesday's signing was the first event to be held in the Governor's Reception Room in two years.
