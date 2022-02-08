CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two Iron Range men were injured early Monday when their vehicles collided at Highway 37 and Highway 7, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.
A GMC Sierra, driven by 86-year-old Albin Douglas Peterlin of Eveleth, was eastbound on Highway 37 and was struck after it attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 7 in front of a westbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by 30-year-old Samuel Jason Smith of Chisholm around 7 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Peterlin and Smith both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital. Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
—
COTTON — An 89-year-old Meadowlands man suffered non-life threatening injuries around 6 p.m. Sunday after a two-car crash on southbound Highway 53 and County Road 133 in Cotton, a State Patrol incident report said.
Keith Alan Trout of Meadowlands was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth by the Meadowlands Ambulance.
The other driver, Carl William Zupancic, 20, of Gilbert was not injured.
Zupancic’s Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 53 in the right lane when Trout’s Honda CRV turned from north Highway 53 to CR 133 in front of the Subaru before the vehicles collided, the report states. Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.