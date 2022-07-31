When it comes to the race for St. Louis County Sheriff, one thing is known for sure: A change is coming to the office in 2023.
Longtime Sheriff Ross Littman announced late last year that he would retire at the end of this term, ending a 20-year run as head of the department.
And now three people are running to replace him: Current St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky; current Moose Lake Police Officer and small business owner Chad Walsh; and former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
The Aug. 9 primary will cut the field down to two.
Each candidate was emailed the same questions for this story and the following are their unedited answers.
—
Jason Lukovsky
Bio: I am a lifelong resident of St. Louis County, graduating from Duluth Denfeld and UMD. My wife of 24 years, Tami, is a longtime public school teacher. We have two teenage children and live in Fredenberg Township, just north of Duluth. I am the county’s current Undersheriff, meaning second in command to the Sheriff. I have worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 24 years and during my tenure, I have achieved every promotable rank. I have worked or supervised in every division within our organization. To learn more, visit LukovskyForSheriff.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for the office of Sheriff because I have dedicated myself to the organization throughout my entire law enforcement career. Having worked in every division of the Sheriff’s office, I have an inside view of the strengths of the organization, but I also see the areas that need strengthening. As the current Undersheriff, I have successfully been serving in many of the roles that I would hold as Sheriff. I have had tremendous support and encouragement from all of the staff that I would be leading, and I feel I am the most qualified candidate to lead St. Louis County moving forward.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city/district (county) and how would you deal with them?
The opioid/heroin epidemic is a major issue countywide. Overdose numbers for 2022 are projected to be at an all time high. My current support of dedicating resources to the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force is one step in the enforcement process. The comprehensive approach in dealing with this issue requires additional focus on the prevention, education and intervention with persons struggling with substance use disorders. Involvement by community partners is critical.
Recruitment and retention of staff is a current concern among all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. The perception of law enforcement, post George Floyd, has resulted in a diminishing applicant pool and less commitment to enter the field. Organizationally, we need to advocate for and reinforce public trust during our interactions with citizens and be creative with compensation packages, which incentivizes the retention of current staff and offers an attraction to new candidates.
Mental health related calls for service are an additional burden to our Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement responders within St. Louis County. Resources are being consumed unnecessarily and are potentially escalating circumstances during our response. The current Clarity project initiative within St. Louis County has been instrumental in guiding us through the process of alternative response models and understanding the benefits of involving behavioral specialists to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis.
—
Chad Walsh
Bio: Upon graduation from Hermantown High School I joined the U.S. Army and served as a military police officer. While serving overseas I saw first-hand how great we have it in America. This is where I discovered my passion for public service. After some time as a civilian police officer in South Dakota, I realized how much I love Northern Minnesota and returned to Duluth to be closer to family.
I opened a small excavating company that closed when the economy took a dive and eventually found a job as a Union Operator with several construction outfits.
Over time I began to build my own business again with my wife. We bought our first pumper truck and a dozen portable restrooms to start a portable toilet business. We had a business plan to save enough money to build an indoor shooting range, training facility and retail outlet that has become Dead On Arms. Because I missed police work and community service, I joined the Moose Lake Police Department as a law enforcement officer.
As an officer, you have control over the experience of the person you are dealing with. If it’s a good experience, it goes a long way to change their perspective and their behaviors for the future. My experiences over the years have shown me what really matters: a sense of place, mutual respect between the people in one’s life and public service.
Why are you running for office?
I want to make a difference in the lives of everyone who lives in St. Louis County. I’m not just looking for a new job. I have a great job, but I am committed to the people of St. Louis County and ensuring that our high quality of life is sustained. I believe it is time for a new generation of law enforcement, a generation that brings in new experiences and perspectives on how things are run and how we look at our communities. I want to bring the people back into being a part of the decision making. We need to take a closer look into how and where money is spent, how law enforcement responds to their calls, and what actions are taken by deputies. I want to help bring the different agencies together to form a cohesive unit that works for the safety of its people. There seems to be an attitude of us versus them within the Sheriff’s department. I want to make a department that is more community focused so that the people know who their deputy is as a person. Knowing the person who is responding to help you, is a comfort for many and will help put an end to the feeling of us versus them.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city/district (county) and how would you deal with them?
The lack of open polling stations is disturbing. People are being sent mail-in ballots because there is nowhere to go nearby. Some may not want to make the drive to a further polling station or they do not trust mail-in ballots. Everyone’s vote matters, we need them to know that their efforts are worth it. With regular community meetings, we could make residents aware of the importance of voting in their local elections. Some people have low confidence in the voting system. Skepticism is extremely high amongst these groups. We need to prove that they can trust the system again. More strict checks on identities and voter registrations would help ease this feeling that the system is flawed. More strict monitoring of the mail-in voting ballots along with restricting and reporting access to the ballots will help bring back the trust that was lost. One major issue is biased journalism not giving a fair chance for people to form their own opinion on the candidates. Journalists who promote their preference over a given candidate do not give the public a chance to make an impartial assessment. Setting up town hall style meetings where the public can hear directly from the candidates will bypass any media bias. Question #3 is left open for interpretation. My first interpretation is above. My second is below.
Drugs and the violence they create are a major issue here. The core of many thefts, robberies, and violence is drug related; this trend does not appear to be slowing. Kids have dropped through the cracks and become dangers to themselves and others. Implementing a Big Brothers/Big Sisters style program for those kids is a great start to helping them choose more wisely for their futures. Early intervention will create a much safer county. Citizens and officers are tired of criminals not being held accountable for their actions in our county. I have talked to officers who have been hesitant to arrest because the criminal is back on the streets too soon. Our citizens do not want lawlessness to take over. We need to make sure criminals are aware that there are consequences for their actions. Criminals are less likely to commit crimes if there is more accountability. Untreated mental health issues are influencing the violence we see across our county. The resources to help stop this are available, but there is a stigma attached to getting help and not everyone is aware of what supports they have at their disposal. Treating mental illness before it becomes a violent problem can increase the quality of life for everyone. Cross-training deputies as social workers is a start to help curbing these issues.
—
Gordon Ramsay
Bio: Chief Gordon Ramsay worked his way up the ranks of Duluth PD and served as police chief from 2006-2016. Chief Ramsay got an early start in policing at the age of 20 and has been committed to the community policing philosophy in all his positions. During his tenure as police chief, serious crime was reduced 14% and shootings, robberies and burglaries were reduced to historic lows.
He later served as police chief in Wichita, Kansas and continued to focus on building strong relations with the community to lower crime and increase satisfaction with police. Chief Ramsay has been recognized by many community groups for his leadership, including the NAACP, Central Hillside Community Club, City of Duluth and Greater Ministerial League.
Chief Ramsay was appointed to the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice in 2020, which made recommendations to make American law enforcement the most trusted and effective guardians of our communities.
Under Chief Ramsay’s leadership, the two departments he led fully implemented police body cameras, improved use of force training and decreased civil rights and use of force lawsuits. In Wichita he oversaw a staff of almost 1,000 and a budget of $110 million.
Chief Ramsay has his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Sociology from UMD and a Master’s Degree in Management from St. Scholastica. He served as the President of the Minnesota Police Chiefs of Police and is recognized locally and nationally for innovative efforts and building strong community relations.
Why are you running for office?
I am running because this is my home county and am concerned about growing drug and crime problems and it is time for a change at the Sheriff's Office. I see a continued lack of accountability for criminals and good people being victimized over and over and I want to change it. The current Sheriff's administration has prohibited law enforcement officers from jailing misdemeanor offenders (except when required by state law) and it is leading to an increase in crime and disorder. Additionally, I learned from probation staff the Sheriff's Office is voiding misdemeanor warrants and it is leading to further lack of accountability and lawlessness in parts of the county. Police officials who are struggling with reducing crime were not aware of this practice that has been going on for over two years until recently. This decision is the equivalent of a prosecutor saying they will not prosecute crime and the effect is more crime. Additionally, I want to be a Sheriff for all of St. Louis County. I hear all too often from law enforcement leaders on the Iron Range they do not know the sheriff or undersheriff, receive little to no communication and feel forgotten about. We have a significant and growing drug problem in our county and we need a sheriff who can bring people together to work on education, prevention and effective enforcement to turn the tide.
Currently, 911 and the Jail which operate under Sheriff Administration leadership are in crisis as they are hemorrhaging staff. Mandatory overtime shifts, lack of a strategic recruiting and retention plan are leading to poor morale and retention problems. This crisis is only worsening and we need a proven and experienced leader who can successfully address these issues.
Additionally our many volunteer fire and EMS workers want to see changes to dispatching and their requests to the sheriff administration has fallen on deaf ears. I want to work with our public safety agencies to ensure our dispatch practices and policies work to keep everyone safe in a truly collaborative effort. Relationships are important and in many areas of the county they feel frustrated and forgotten about by the current sheriff’s administration.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city/district (county) and how would you deal with them?
Reducing crime and illegal drugs in St. Louis County is my number one goal. Two drivers of crime are a result of the sheriff's office ban on police officers jailing misdemeanor arrests and the secret practice of voiding misdemeanor warrants. I will end both of these practices immediately. We will strengthen relationships with probation and law enforcement leaders to target drug dealers who are flooding the area with drugs. We will ensure criminals are held accountable and victims receive justice.
We overly rely on the criminal justice system to address mental health and chemical dependency issues. The county jails have become the mental health institutions of the past. For decades I've partnered with other entities to decouple law enforcement from mental health calls. Years ago we partnered with the county to create the first police-embedded social worker in the state and as sheriff I will continue to advocate for additional resources and work hard on solutions.
911 communications and the county jail answer to the sheriff's administration. They are hemorrhaging staff which is causing forced overtime, poor morale and low retention. There is a staffing crisis and a strategic recruiting and retention plan is desperately needed. Law enforcement applications are also down and we need leadership who will stand up for public safety, support them and encourage good people to look at the many options in this career field.
A fresh perspective and change in leadership is needed.
