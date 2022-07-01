The Harbinger has worldwide premiere in Los Angeles

CHISHOLM — A movie filmed in Chisholm four years ago recently had its debut on the big screen.
Steven C. Reed, Executive Director/Producer of Veteran Films said last week that on June 17 The Harbinger had a worldwide premiere at the Chinese Theater Festival in Los Angeles.
The movie was filmed at locations across the Range, including the former Ironbound Studios in Chisholm.
“It had a great reception and looked great on the big screen, and exceeded expectations,” Reed said.
The Harbinger, a feature film starring Maddy McGraw of The Black Phone, and Irene Bedard of Pocahontas, received a score of 4.8 out of 5 at the festival, and was one of 16 feature films accepted for the competition, Reed noted, adding there were 200 short films accepted. Just more than 6,000 entries were considered for the competition with a majority of them being short films.
“For us that’s good,” Reed said.
The Harbinger is rated PG-13 (suicide/violence/thematic content), and is listed under the genre of horror, mystery and thriller on the website rotten tomatoes.
“A family moves their troubled daughter to a small town, where people suspect she is responsible for a series of mysterious deaths,” it reads on Rotten Tomatoes. “Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents must do whatever it takes to save their daughter.”
The movie is directed by Will Klipstine, produced by Amy Mills, Will Klipstine and Reed, and written by Mills and Klipstine.
Reed said Veteran Films was approached by the organizers of the festival in Los Angeles, and they agreed to participate even though they were a little like a “fish out of water” as the other entries were mainly artistic movies as the festival is known for.
“They gave us a good spot — we were the last to play in the competition,” Reed added.
Now that the premiere is over, Reed is looking forward to The Harbinger being released for screening and coming to select theaters in August.
“We are looking to release in the first week in August — world wide streaming, and the theater in August is evolving,” Reed said.
On Aug. 5 the movie is set to be shown at select theaters, including the Woodbury 10 theater in Minneapolis, according to Reed.
A date of Aug. 5 has been established for the movie to be released on various streaming platforms.
Reed said at the film festival in Los Angeles, he provided positive feedback to others in the industry about opportunities to make films in St. Louis County.
“I told everyone who would listen, if you’re willing to shoot up in St. Louis County, that it’s about a 75 percent rebate,” Reed said. “On that same note, the funds are a little lower, so it’s good for smaller projects.”
Reed said Veteran Films has some projects in the works and is in the process of starting its own studio, and at this time doesn’t have anything in the works that would be within the budget constraints to be produced in Minnesota under the current rebate system.
“We have several projects we are looking at that are too big to produce in Minnesota, but if the rebates change absolutely,” Reed said.
Veterans Films, a non-profit, was founded in 2017 with a goal of providing jobs for veterans, Native Americans, and victims of domestic violence.
“That has been the centerpiece of getting the studio built,” Reed said.
