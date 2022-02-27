Temporary state gas tax holiday proposed

Minnesota's 28.5 cent-per-gallon state gas tax would be suspended from Memorial Day to Labor Day this summer under legislation proposed by some state Democrats.
“I think it's a good way to provide relief to people across Minnesota,” Rep. Zach Stephenson of Coon Rapids, chair of the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee said Saturday. “We have a state budget surplus and we really need to use that money to help people with inflation whether it's food or gas.”
A bill proposing the gas tax holiday will be introduced later this week or next week, Stephenson said.
Stephenson is authoring the bill.
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora is a co-author of the bill.
“When you have a surplus, how do you impact people lives?” Lislegard, vice chair of the House Taxes Committee said. “This is an opportunity to do it. This targets everyone.”
Suspending the state gas tax from Memorial Day to Labor Day would cost the state about $200 million in revenue, Stephenson said.
The state currently has a budget surplus of $7.7 billion.
A new budget estimate will be released Monday.
Some expect the new budget estimate could approach $9 billion.
Gas prices have been on the rise over the past year.
On Sunday, the average price of regular in Minnesota was $3.43.9, according to AAA.
A month ago, the average price of regular in the state was $3.164.
Gas prices are expected to continue to climb due to inflation, summer fuel demand, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine, Stephenson said.
Across the nation, gasoline demand is increasing while supply is decreasing, AAA said of an Energy Information Administrator report.
Since Monday, total nationwide gas stocks dropped by 600,000 barrels to 246.5 million barrels, according to the report.
As a result, drivers should be bracing for more pump price increases, according to AAA.
A state gas holiday is drawing criticism from some, Stephenson said.
However, he thinks the proposal will receive widespread support across the state.
“I think there were some people that were critical yesterday,” Stephenson said. “But I think this has good popular support. I think it's an issue that if you talk to the average person, it makes a lot of sense. When people are hurting, you need to be able to relieve the pain.”
Pain at the pump is being felt across the state.
The highest current Minnesota gas prices are in the metro area and southern Minnesota at about $3.57 a gallon for regular, according to AAA.
A temporary gas tax suspension would help motorists, businesses and others across the state, especially those who need to drive distances, Lislegard said.
“In Greater Minnesota, it's an even bigger issue because of the distances we have to drive,” Lislegard said. “When you have a surplus, this is something that helps everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.