Another snowfall. Another hurdle in addressing the tens of thousands of nasty potholes on rural dirt roads.
Several rounds of pesky, intermittent late winter snowfalls are creating difficult driving and
maintenance issues on dirt roads throughout northeastern Minnesota.
“You’re not the only one,” Brian Boder, St.. Louis County Public Works deputy director- maintenance operations said. “It’s just about every gravel road in the county.”
Every spring, rural gravel roads get rough as frost begins coming out of the roads.
But this year is unusual, Boder said.
Thawing, hampered by weekly snowfalls, has created an inordinate amount of potholes on many gravel roads.
The combination has motorists dodging patchworks of potholes and road maintenance crews hoping for better weather.
“This happens every year,” Boder said. “But this year, it’s just the duration of it. You have frost coming out of the ground and that softens it up. Then, we’ve had snow about every week. If you put material on top, it works for about a day, but you never get compaction, you just get mud. And if you take a blade to it, it just makes it worse.”
Dozens of St. Louis County residents have been calling or emailing the county with complaints about potholed roads.
“I’m getting calls and emails asking how come it hasn’t been done,” Mike Jugovich, a St. Louis County commissioner said of grading. “I’m asking them to be patient. Everybody understands it’s a seasonal thing and we have to wait until it dries out.”
Attempting to put the county’s heavy equipment on the soft, potholed roads is also a problem, Boder said.
“When we do get more events, our tandem axle trucks (loaded) weigh upward of 70,000 pounds and they sink and do more damage,” Boder said. “In most cases, we go a week or two before we get a blade on it, but right now we just can’t get a break. From the last time we had a blade out to sharpen the roads was about six weeks ago. We need some wind and some extended periods of drying.”
Keith Nelson, St. Louis County commissioner said he’s received 30 to 40 calls in the last week about the roads.
“This is as bad as it’s been in a while,” Nelson said. “It’s a lot of county roads and township roads. It’s the weather that’s driving the bus. Today, we got four inches of snow on top of bad roads. If you peel the top off the road, it’s going to turn to mud.”
Paul McDonald, St. Louis County commissioner said he understands citizen concerns.
“I’ve been telling people I get it,” McDonald said. “The problem is the frost coming out and the
moisture we keep getting. Everybody knows it’s a problem, but if we put equipment on it, it’s going to make it worse. I’ve been telling people to slow down. As soon as it improves, I tell people we will get out there.”
In Itasca County, gravel roads are also in rough shape, Karin Grandia, Itasca County engineer said.
“Tough is the short word,” Grandia said. “It hasn’t gotten dry enough for anybody to blade this spring
and we’ve had recurring snow so we can’t get to them. It’s certainly frustrating for the public in
general. If this weather straightens out, we will be working overtime to get every blade out there and get them in condition.”
St. Louis County road maintenance crews have been up against it all winter, Boder said.
“We’re upward of 50 events this year and the average is 35,” Boder said. “We’ve blown through most of our winter supply of salt and sand and diesel fuel is kicking us in the butt at $5 a gallon. We’re on pace to exceed our diesel budget by quite a bit.”
With some drying weather, crews will be out on the roads, Boder said.
“We need an extended period of sun, wind and favorable temperatures,” Boder said. County road crews are anxious to address the roads, Nelson said.
“Our guys are ready to jump on these roads,” Nelson said. “We’re faced with weather conditions that don’t allow us to get out there. Right now, it’s an anomaly. We just need something to break. We just need a little stretch of warm sunshine and wind.”
A constituent of McDonald’s had another take on it.
“Someone told me that Mother Nature needs to tell Old Man Winter to take a hike,” McDonald said.
