Summer storm trend rocking northeastern Minnesota

High winds. Heavy rainfall. Hail.
It's been one rough storm after another so far in northeastern Minnesota.
For the second time in about three weeks, thousands of northeastern Minnesota residents were without electrical power as severe storms swept across the region Monday night.
More than 16,800 Lake Country Power members and 11,000 Minnesota Power customers lost power primarily due to stiff winds that blew trees onto power lines. Some power poles were also knocked down.
“It's a lot of trees on power lines and trees on roadways,” Derek Howe, Lake Country Power chief operating officer said. “It could take until Thursday to have full power restored.”
Monday's storm follows a Memorial Day event that caused extensive damage in many of the same areas.
“It's not even July and we're already over budget,” Howe said of repair costs. “I think we will be over a million dollars this year. Last year, we spent $365,000 and we're not even in July and August yet.”
Winds of 55 miles per hour were reported at the Cook Municipal Airport around 10 p.m., said Krystal Kossen, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth.
“We had about six trees that went down here,” Bill Peterson, manager of Vermilion Fairways golf course in Cook said. “A lot of people have been calling who are out of power and have trees down.”
A weather sensor at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport clocked winds of 51 miles per hour as storms hit the western Iron Range about 9 p.m.
“We've got trees down here and there, but it's isolated,” Steve Schaar, Grand Rapids police chief said. “Parts outside the city were hit harder than in the city. But it's not as bad as May 30.”
Lake Country Power repair crews were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. and worked a 24-hour shift to restore as much power as possible, Howe said.
“The Cohasset area and Mountain Iron were hard hit,” Howe said. “Kettle River was hit hard too. For both this storm and the Memorial Day storm, we might hit the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) threshold for Itasca, St. Louis and Cass (counties).
Meeting the FEMA damage threshold would mean that Lake Country Power could receive federal financial assistance to help pay for repairs, Howe said.
Initially, about 7,000 Lake Country Power members near Leech Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, Big Sandy Lake, Remer, Deer River, Boy River, Cohasset, and north of Grand Rapids, were hit by the storm.
As the storm moved northeast, it knocked out power to members in Side Lake, Cook, Lake Vermilion, and Ely areas.
Reports of downed trees, some on structures, were widespread.
“We've got some trees down, but nothing terrible,” Don Flack, City of Cook maintenance supervisor said. “On the way in, I saw a number of trees down.”
An 80-foot tree near Angora, along with trees surrounding it, were downed about 10 p.m., Kossen reported.
An 80-foot spruce near Gheen was also reported down, she said.
Along with the wind, came rain and hail.
One-inch diameter hail was reported in Babbitt at 10:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Buhl reported the highest rain total on the Iron Range with 1.45 inches. Biwabik and Babbitt 1.19 inches, Iron Junction 1.18, Hibbing 1.02, and Tower 0.86 inches.
The Eveleth, Coleraine, Brookston, Brainerd lakes, and Little Falls areas of Minnesota Power territory were hard hit, according to the Duluth-based utility.
“The severe weather we've seen in May is now rolling into June,” Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power manager, corporate communications said. “Yesterday's extreme heat triggered damaging thunderstorms throughout our service territory. While not as devastating as the Memorial Day storm which spawned a number of tornadoes, the damage was still significant.”
Of the 11,000 Minnesota Power customers impacted, about 2,000 remained without power Tuesday afternoon, primarily in hard hit areas of Nisswa, Pine River, Crosby, and Deerwood, Rutledge said.
So far, the summer of 2022 is far different than the summer of 2021, when drought dominated.
Kossen said La Nina is to blame.
La Nina is the periodic cooling of the ocean surface temperature in the central equatorial Pacific, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Changes in the ocean temperature result in a wave-like jet stream that flows across the United States and Canada.
The effect causes colder than average winter weather and stormier conditions, especially across the north. At the same time, it causes warmer, less stormier conditions across the south.
La Nina is favored to continue through the end of 2022, according to NOAA.
“We're in a La Nina pattern,” Kossen said. “That's what's driving the weather pattern compared to last year.”
