Stauber speaks out on Secretary Haaland’s visit to St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Congressman Pete Stauber on Friday voiced his disappointment with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s visit to St. Paul.

“I am disappointed that Secretary Haaland chose to visit the urban city of St. Paul instead of visiting Greater Minnesota, where Interior Department decisions directly impact the jobs of my constituents,” said Congressman Stauber. “I have twice invited Secretary Haaland to visit northern Minnesota to see our vast natural resources, meet with workers and families whose livelihoods depend on mining, and understand how Minnesota mining could help the United States achieve mineral dominance. Unfortunately, she has chosen to avoid our region.

“Even worse, the Interior Department under Secretary Haaland has attacked our mining industry. In January, the Secretary chose to cancel two federal leases for the Twin Metals project. This is unacceptable and it doesn’t have to be this way. If Secretary Haaland would take the time to see what northern Minnesota has to offer for domestic mineral supply chains, perhaps the Biden Administration would decide to support our mining industry.”

In December 2021, Congressman Stauber and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman invited Secretary Haaland to visit the Duluth Complex to see firsthand the lands and minerals the Interior Department oversees and to speak directly with those most impacted by decisions from the Biden Administration. This week, Congressman Stauber once again invited Secretary Haaland to visit northern Minnesota and has yet to hear back.

Haaland’s visit also comes on the heels of the Interior Department canceling Twin Metals leases in northern Minnesota in January.

