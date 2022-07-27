RICE LAKE, MINN. — St. Louis County will enter into a roughly $12.6 million, six-year contract with St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth to provide inmate medical services for the county’s jail division.
The board approved the agreement during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday.
According to information found in the meeting agenda packet, the contract will run from Nov.1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2028, with the option to extend for two additional two-year terms making it potentially a 10-year term of service.
The total six-year value is $12,624,478. The estimated cost is $1,715,000 for the first year, commencing Nov. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The expanded services include a 16/7 (hour/day) RN nursing model, 40 hours per week of mental health services as well as additional services as provided within the RFP.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, services will transition to the proposed 24/7 (hour/day) RN nursing model for an estimated cost of $2,054,850 through Dec. 31, 2024, and 3 percent increase per year thereafter through Dec. 31, 2028.
The county has contracted with MEnD Correctional Care, a Sartell, Minn., based provider, since 2012, which is presently providing inmate medical services 15 hours a day, five days a week, and four hours on weekends and holidays.
Additionally, they provide mental health services 16 hours a week.
St. Louis County Jail administration recently identified a need to increase the medical and mental health services provided to inmates remanded to the Sheriff’s custody and called for proposals, which were received earlier this year.
According to a Tuesday Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) story, a number of Minnesota counties have recently switched from MEnD to other providers, which, according to the story is “partly due to the state medical board recently suspending the medical license of MEnD's founder, Dr. Todd Leonard, over his role in the death of 27-year-old Hardel Sherrell. Sherrell died in 2018 after falling ill while in the Beltrami County Jail, and his pleas for help were ignored by jail and medical staff.”
According to the story, St. Louis County Commissioner Ashley Grimm has been urging a change in providers due to concerns about MEnD's performance. She said people in jails often have serious conditions, but no opportunity to choose their own medical care.
“Having a hospital that also provides local care and has this expertise and can give a continuum of care really will save lives,” Grimm said.
St. Luke’s was one of four providers who submitted proposals in response to St. Louis County’s request, along with MEnD, Tennessee-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare, and California-based Clipboard Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.