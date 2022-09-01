The St. Louis County Jail has a new life-saving tool courtesy of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network. The Minnesota-based non-profit is providing Naloxone kits to the jail. The kits can be used within the jail if needed, but most are expected to be distributed to people upon their release from the jail, and to their families and friends. Anyone enrolled in the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program while at the jail will automatically be offered a kit upon discharge. Studies have shown people are at higher risk of overdose upon release from incarceration.

The St. Louis County Jail is the first in the region to offer Naloxone at the point of release. This is expected to help improve accessibility to this life-saving medication, reduce stigma through public identification, and normalize Naloxone as a public health resource. Naloxone saves lives by rapidly reversing an opioid overdose.

