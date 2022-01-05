St. Louis County commissioners today selected Commissioner Paul McDonald to serve as County Board Chair for 2022. Commissioner Patrick Boyle was selected Vice Chair.
McDonald represents the geographically massive Fourth District, which covers all of the northern portion of the county as well as much of eastern edge. He has been on the County Board since 2019. Boyle represents the Second District, which covers the eastern portion of Duluth. He has been a commissioner since 2014.
In thanking his fellow commissioners for choosing him to lead the Board this year, and for their continued service, McDonald stated, "I am very confident we are going to have a good year. I know we are all united in one mission to make St. Louis County better each and every day for each and every one of our citizens. I look forward to working as a unit to accomplish those goals," according to a news release from the county.
As the new Board Chair, McDonald assigned commissioners to chair the following standing committees of the Board:
• Health and Human Services: Patrick Boyle.
• Public Works and Transportation: Keith Musolf.
• Environment and Natural Resources: Mike Jugovich.
• Finance and Budget: Keith Nelson.
• Public Safety and Corrections: Ashley Grimm.
• Central Management and Intergovernmental Relations: Frank Jewell.
___
Commissioners also approved their meeting schedule for 2022. Consistent with the Board's
ongoing efforts to to provide easier access to meetings for all citizens of St. Louis County, at least one meeting each month will be held in locations around the county, outside of the county seat in Duluth.
Board meetings will be livestreamed when at locations that are equipped with the necessary technology to do so. All other meetings will be recorded and posted later on the county's YouTube channel, as well as aired on Public Access Cable Television.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.