There wasn’t a lot that was “fancy” about life on the Iron Range in the first decades of the 20th Century. Maybe a dinner dance at one of the modern hotels or the wedding of a mining superintendent’s daughter made for a “dress up” occasion. But there was plenty to keep people busy, people of any age.
Oscar Elnes was born in Norway in 1903. He and his parents, Hans and Elise, came to the United States while Oscar was just a young child. They settled in Hibbing. Oscar’s story of growing up here reflects the lives of so many of our ancestors, people who took a chance on a faraway country in the hopes of a good life.
In 1983, Hibbing celebrated its 90th Birthday. The Hibbing Daily Tribune published a special edition with stories from the town’s early decades. In that edition is published a memoir which Oscar Elnes wrote about his life growing up. Many of the things we take for granted today didn’t exist at all or were just coming into the lives of people in the years of his youth. His memoir is a wonderful way for us to learn about everyday, ordinary lives.
After the move from Norway, Oscar lived all of his life in Hibbing. In 1942 he married Mayme Bakkala. He died on April 11, 1995 and is buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
—
In writing about the early days of Hibbing, having arrived here in 1908 from Norway, it is not difficult to recall events which may be of interest to this writer or others who lived here at the time. But life back then may not be so interesting to later arrivals here. However, this writer hopes that people enjoy knowing a little bit about those early days.
In those days, there were not, of course, television or radios. There were very few cars, no bus service or airplane service. People just stayed close to home. We did have rail service, so we were not completely isolated, and “horsepower” was still very common.
The many different ethnic groups usually got together for their own entertainment, singing their favorite songs, dancing, and eating some of their own foods. People would spread the word when a group was going to get together. I remember that the Norwegians used to meet in Imbertson’s Hall for their social functions. Usually the whole family would attend. Likewise, churches were formed around nationalities. The Norwegians, Swedes, Germans, Finns, Italians and some other nationalities each had their own churches.
Being Norwegian, I remember that we rented the Finnish Church across from the Catholic Church on Superior Street in North Hibbing until our group could afford to acquire a church of our own.
The Finns congregated at the Workers Hall and Sampo Hall for their social life.
Children growing up at that time had to create a lot of their own play equipment to keep themselves entertained—like making their own “push racers” out of old discarded baby buggy wheels. Or making skis out of old barrel staves. Hockey sticks could be made out of two boards nailed together at the proper length and angle and the puck made out of old rubber heels from shoes. This was before the days when my friends and I were in high school.
Things were changing by the time we formed the first Hibbing High School hockey team in 1921. At that point we got real hockey sticks and pucks. In our school yearbook of 1921, no mention was made of a swimming team (although there was a wonderful pool in the original high school, the Lincoln High School, in North Hibbing), baseball team, tennis—neither boys or girls—or other sports except basketball, football, and track. Hockey, however, was mentioned in the yearbook with a small article that reads:
“HOCKEY—Oh! What! Oh what has our hockey team done? They stuck to it at practice, worked hard, hung together without any encouragement or backing from the student body, and continued to stick together through defeat after defeat. They showed real pluck and we believe created an interest in this sport which will aid in turning out some championship teams from our school in the future. Three cheers for these pioneers!”
No mention was made of the hockey team members, but as far as I can remember the following were on that team: Bob Murray, John Rosenberger, Gus Mickelson, Morris Geary, Clarence Almquist, Ted Aamodt, Oscar Elnes, and Squint Elnes.
The following year, the 1922 hockey team won the Range championship, beating Eveleth twice. No district, regional, or state tournaments were held. Only Chisholm, Eveleth, Virginia, and Hibbing had hockey teams in 1921 and 1922. Added to the original team were additional players Franklin Fletcher, “Seeds” Heasly, Mervyn Cowling, Carl “Cully” Anderson, Bob Bodok, and Bob Martin. The coach was Jim O’Grady, a printing instructor in the high school. The Athletic Director was Walter McMillan, who was also the basketball coach.
I remember that I bought my first skates for 75 cents. I took off the clamps, drilled holes in them and fastened them on to the soles of street shoes. This made for much more secure skates than ones that merely were clamped onto the soles.
Once, I rode in a Model T to Eveleth to see the great “Ching” Johnson and “Moose” Goheen and others play hockey. Teams were from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Winnipeg, and St. Paul.
We would go to basketball games on the electric street cars. The streetcar line ran from Hibbing to Gilbert by way of Chisholm, Buhl, Virginia, and Eveleth.
The high school basketball team of 1921 won the district title. No regional competition was held at that time. The district-winning teams went to the state tournament which was held back then at Carleton College in Northfield. Hibbing’s team won the first game at that state tournament, defeating Red Wing, the 1920 state champions. But then Hibbing lost to New Ulm in the second game. Hibbing team members of the nine-man squad were Al Sonaglia, “Boots” Taveggia, Alton Nord, Frank Burkman, “Scoop” Burkman, Neil Jarvi, Ernest Messner, Eino Salminen, and Ted Anderson. I think that Al Sonaglia was elected to the All-State Team.
The North Hibbing Ball Park was a popular place for people to gather in the summer and see some great baseball played. Semi-pro baseball was played there and some future Chicago White Sox players were on the Hibbing team. Joe Fautsch, Carrol and Dwight Booth, Frank Kleffman, Sr., Red Carrol, and Jerry Edmunds were some of these players.
Hibbing also had a semi-pro football team for a few years. That team played their games on the same sand field as did the high school team. This field led to lots of skinned noses, hands, and knees.
The semi-pro hockey team in Hibbing played on an open air rink. The spectators stood outside of the boards and up on the surrounding snowbanks. Some of the team’s members were imported from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Those early hockey teams had seven men on the team. The seventh man was called “rover” and he was always chosen because he was the best skater and all-around player. He could skate all over the rink, whereas the wings, center, and defensemen were expected to play in their positions only. There were no zones at that time, and the puck had to be passed directly across the rink.
I remember the early movie theater and stage show theaters. We were so excited that these were finally coming to our town! The Power Theater and the Healy Theaters had New York stage shows that came by train. The Princess Theater, with its tent-like canvas roof, played the early movies. The Bijou Theater had mostly cowboy movies (silent, of course). There was a piano player who played music to go with the scene on the screen: scary, sleepy, loving, angry. The piano player would also use drum sticks on a leather pillow to simulate the sound of running horses.
The Plaza Theater often had the Rainbow Girls movies and comics. The Majestic Theater had weekly serials with titles like “Runaway June, “The Perils of Pauline,” and “The Clutching Claw.” The heroine of these serials would always be left in a precarious situation at the end of each weekly episode. Sometimes she might be tied to a huge table saw or a railroad track. Of course, people would want to come back the next week to see how she was saved and then how she would get into another scary situation.
There were boxing shows held in the auditorium of the North Hibbing City Hall. Denny Martinelli, Walter Beasy, and “Tango” Monte were early favorites. John Nichols was a heavyweight.
I was part of a group of boys who used to go to the back of the Oliver Iron Mining Company Shops to a small pond formed by rain that couldn’t flow way because of the ore dumps. We called this pond “Dirty Lizzie” and built a camp there. We also built a raft for paddling around the pond. We needed to take a bath after we got home in order to get the red ore off.
This same group of my friends used to cross the bridge from North Hibbing through Finn Location and Pool Location to the original St. Louis County Fairgrounds. Officer Joe, mounted on horseback, would patrol the outside of the fence enclosing the grounds. When Officer Joe rode out of sight, some of the boys would crawl under the fence to save their limited funds for sweets instead of admission.
I bought my first bicycle for $7.00 and spent more time “repairing” it than I did riding it. Fred Odegaard became famous in the area for his invention—the first snowmobile. He used a motorcycle engine and an airplane propeller.
There weren’t many regular cars yet and I can remember when there was only one gas station in town. It was on the Brooklyn Road. The few automobiles in the early days were usually put up on blocks for the winter. The battery was taken out of the car and the tires were removed. Usually the car was covered with an old bed sheet for the duration of the winter. There was no special cold weather transmission oil or grease, engine oil, or Prestone. Cars were not enclosed in those early days. They did have removable side curtains, but no heaters. My first car, besides my Model T truck, which I used to haul parcel post, was a 1923 Buick. Squint and I purchased the truck together and rented it to the Post Office on a contract basis in1921. I received 60 cents an hour for my labor and 60 cents an hour for the use of the truck which included gasoline, repairs, and other expenses borne by me.
Squint went back to school for his senior year. I continued working for the Post Office, which proved to become a lifetime occupation for me.
I remember as Boy Scouts we would go out in the country to sell War Saving Stamps during the First World War. Ted Aamodt would sometimes get to use his dad’s Hupmobile for these trips. I would sell the Duluth News-Tribune at some of the taverns, the Hibbing Hotel, and the Oliver Hotel. Squint and I also had two regular paper routes. The Hibbing Daily Tribune came in the afternoon and the Duluth Herald came to town on the 7:17 train. We would go to the depot to get our papers for delivery to our customers.
My dad had a drayline which later was named Elnes Transfer. Originally, he used a horse-drawn sleigh in the winter and a wagon in the summer. Later, Model T’s were used. All freight would come by rail and then local transfer companies hauled the freight from the freight depot to local stores and homes. Elnes Transfer hauled the mail from the rail depot to the Post Office for over 40 years, prior to a truck bringing the mail up from Duluth. Other transfer companies that I remember included Ryan Brothers, Art Haglund, and Mike Knezovich.
I regret that I did not have photography as a hobby in those early years. I did buy a used Eastman box camera from Paul Aubin for $1.00 when his studio was next to the Bijou Theater in North Hibbing, but used the camera sparingly. Photos might help me to recall more from those long-ago days.
