HHS 1909 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Don’t you just love the uniforms of the 1909 Hibbing High School Girls Basketball Team! However you might react to the uniforms, look into their eyes and you’ll see that, even then, Hibbing’s girls played a tough game. Pictured in the 1909 Lincoln High School yearbook, at that time called “The Rail Splitter” were, from left, Albert Kanipes, coach; Phnia Bey; Esther Pearce; Beatrice Atkinson; Mae Meehan; Margaret Gandsey; Signa Ekstrom.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S AUBIN COLLECTION

There wasn’t a lot that was “fancy” about life on the Iron Range in the first decades of the 20th Century. Maybe a dinner dance at one of the modern hotels or the wedding of a mining superintendent’s daughter made for a “dress up” occasion. But there was plenty to keep people busy, people of any age.

Oscar Elnes was born in Norway in 1903. He and his parents, Hans and Elise, came to the United States while Oscar was just a young child. They settled in Hibbing. Oscar’s story of growing up here reflects the lives of so many of our ancestors, people who took a chance on a faraway country in the hopes of a good life.

