More than 63% of St. Louis County residents age 65 and older have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and doses are available for individuals in this age group. To ensure no seniors are being overlooked due to inability to register online, St. Louis County Public Health (SLCPH) has launched a new phone line to assist seniors with scheduling an appointment.
Anyone age 65 or older who does not have a medical provider can call the Public Health COVID Vaccine Scheduling Line at (218) 726-2623. Calls are answered Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also call and leave a message after hours, and Public Health staff will follow up with them during regular business hours.
"We have seen such a great response from our senior population signing up for vaccinations," said Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook. "But we also know there are seniors who don't have access to computers or a particular comfort level with them, and we want to ensure they can get vaccinated, too."
St. Louis County Public Health is one of numerous health systems actively administering vaccinations to eligible individuals. People age 65+ who have not yet been vaccinated also are encouraged to check with their medical provider or local pharmacy for vaccination appointment opportunities. Additionally, everyone - whether eligible yet or not - can sign up to be notified when vaccines are available for them at https://vaccineconnector.mn.gov/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.