Three state representatives are taking aim at Minnesota's regulatory environment after Talon Metals Corp. announced plans to construct an electric battery minerals processing facility in North Dakota.
The Mercer County, N.D. site would be a minerals processing and tailings management facility to support the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.
Talon Metals is proposing to build an underground nickel mine in Tamarack, Minn., west of Duluth.
Nickel and other minerals mined in Tamarack would be processed at the North Dakota facility.
However, Minnesota Republican state representatives, Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, Dale Lueck of Aitkin and Josh Heintzeman of Nisswa, are criticizing the state for the battery mineral processing facility landing in North Dakota.
“The good news is this continues to validate the visibility of the Tamarack Project and mining high-grade nickel in Minnesota,” the three representatives said in a statement. “The bad news is Minnesota's hostile regulatory environment once again is pushing jobs and an immense project to a neighboring state that will instead reap the rewards. This investment in a battery minerals processing facility has huge state and national implications, but Talon's decision to build in North Dakota is a shot across the bow of Minnesota's burdensome regulations, established by metro-centric liberals who do not support mining and prevent our state from capitalizing on opportunities for growth. In this case alone, they are costing our state more than $100 million in project funding and an estimated 150 good jobs at a time when workers in our region could use a boost.”
Talon Metals is receiving $114 million from the U.S. Department of Energy through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the project.
Talon Metals said its subsidiary, Talon Nickel (USA) LLC, is one of the first projects to be funded under the law.
Removing the processing facility from the Tamarack mine site,”significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting,” Talon Metals said in a news release.
The proposed separation of mining and processing operations will create a new domestic battery grade nickel and iron production capacity designed to meet the timelines set in both the Biden Administration's and Department of Energy's National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, Talon Metals said in the release.
“MiningMinnesota is pleased to see the federal government's recognition of the key role Minnesota's mineral resources will play in our nation's renewable future,” Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “We are excited about this federal investment and show of support for Talon Metals and their project.”
Talon Metals says it's working to acquire the North Dakota site.
Talon Metals is committed to working with unions, the local community and tribal governments to ensure the North Dakota battery minerals processing facility has broad support, contributes to the local economy and protects the environment, the company said in the release.
Talon Metals says it has already completed a neutrality and workforce development agreement with the United Steelworkers union which applies nationally and is negotiating a project labor agreement with building trades unions in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Talon Metals says an updated indicated mineral resource estimate at Tamarack now shows about 8.56 million tons grading 1.73 percent nickel, a 98 percent increase in the amount of contained nickel compared to a previous estimate.
Igo said it's positive that Talon is receiving federal support, but the loss of the processing facility to North Dakota and the lack of support for other northeastern Minnesota non-ferrous mining projects, is concerning.
“Yes, it's exciting that it's getting money,” Igo said Thursday. “However, let this serve as a warning sign that if Minnesota doesn't fix its regulatory environment, we will continue to lose the value-added investments that go along with these projects to neighboring states. This is coming from the same administration that just canceled the leases to Twin Metals. We need to see continued support and investment all the time, not just three weeks before an election.”
Two major northeastern Minnesota projects that would provide enough minerals to help power hundreds of millions of electric vehicles and manufacture other green economy products, PolyMet Mining near Aurora and Hoyt Lakes and Twin Metals Minnesota between Babbitt and Ely, remain undeveloped.
Both projects sit within the Duluth Complex, one of the world's largest undeveloped reserves of copper, nickel and platinum group minerals.
