More than 2,000 racers participate in weekend event

Jack McKeand from Orono nears the end of his mountain bike race covered in mud from the wet and snowy trail Saturday at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. Hundreds of grade and high school racers were in Chisholm over the week for the sports final races of the season.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM — Cold and wet weather didn’t deter athletes with the Minnesota Cyclists Association (MCA) from racing in the season finale this past weekend at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.

MCA Executive Director Josh Kleve estimated that the total number with racers and spectators was in the neighborhood of 4,000 or more for the weekend. He noted that there were more than 2,000 racers representing 90 teams and about 130 different schools involved with the end of the season race known as the All Team Finale — the only race throughout the season where all of the teams in the association, a non-profit open to student athletes from sixth to 12th grade, participate together.

