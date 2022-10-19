CHISHOLM — Cold and wet weather didn’t deter athletes with the Minnesota Cyclists Association (MCA) from racing in the season finale this past weekend at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.
MCA Executive Director Josh Kleve estimated that the total number with racers and spectators was in the neighborhood of 4,000 or more for the weekend. He noted that there were more than 2,000 racers representing 90 teams and about 130 different schools involved with the end of the season race known as the All Team Finale — the only race throughout the season where all of the teams in the association, a non-profit open to student athletes from sixth to 12th grade, participate together.
Kleve said a “herculean” effort involving an estimated 225 volunteers from the community helped make the event possible.
“It’s so much appreciated by our organization, kids, parents and coaches and all that are involved,” Kleve said.
The Redhead Mountain Bike opened in 2020 near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm and currently encompasses 25 miles of single track, professionally built mountain bike trails at the site of an abandoned mine pit. Redhead is owned by the City of Chisholm and operates in partnership with Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) organization.
Chisholm Parks and Recreation Director Bridget Marusca, in an email on Monday, shared her thoughts on the community effort of this past weekend.
“The Chisholm community came together to ensure it went off without complications in the most precarious weather,” Marusca said.
Marusca said the Chisholm Kiwanis Club donated the use of its two-way radios, representatives of the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce volunteered and helped out onsite and organized discounts offered at local businesses, members of the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) organization worked with race coordinators to keep the trails operating in the mud, the St. Louis County Agricultural Society allowed use of the site, and several city staff and elected officials from the city volunteered their time as well.
“The weekend was a wonderful team effort, resulting in an epic mountain bike race,” Marusca said.
Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said she spoke to owners and managers at downtown businesses who said they experienced an increase in patrons on Friday that they attributed to the race and albeit a little smaller also some on Saturday.
Kleve said lodging was a challenge, so cyclists and their families stayed at locations across the region.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said all of the 57 campsites in the city-run campground were full, and the city sold 80 overflow spots for camping at the fairgrounds.
Folstad said the city was anticipating even more overflow camping for the event, but the weather likely deterred some campers.
Melissa Crowe, an active member of IROC and coach for the West Range Mountain Bike Team, in an email on Monday said the race was an amazing experience as a member of IROC to see how many youth are active in the sport of mountain biking.
The West Range Mountain Bike Team consists of sixth through 12th grade from: Chisholm, Cherry, Hibbing, Keewatin and Nashwauk.
“The kids that we saw at the races are the true future of mountain biking, and with the dedication they displayed this weekend, I know this sport will continue to grow even more for years to come.”
As a coach, Crow said she’s never been more proud of a group of kids than she was this weekend.
“These riders braved the weather, as well as difficult trail conditions and raced their hearts out with smiles on their faces,” Crowe said. “Minnesota is the second largest youth mountain biking association in the country and if you were able to come out to the races and see the amount of riders, you would be able to see why that is. All of the riders, not just the local teams, showed such dedication and comradery that one can only feel humbled.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson, in an email on Monday, described the race as “nothing short of spectacular to watch.”
“These races have a big impact on our community, including record sales in our gift shop at MDC this weekend, of which proceeds will support the Redhead trail maintenance fund and our non-profit mission,” Johnson said. “More importantly, we want to congratulate the local Rock Ridge and West Range Composite Mountain Bike Teams for battling the elements and putting on a wonderful performance.”
This is the second MCA event at Redhead. The season finale follows a regular season race held there in 2021.
Kleve said Redhead has the unique combination of being a great place to ride and to race.
“Some of us who had been there and raced there, we felt it was a great venue, and the feedback we got also felt it was a great venue,” Kleve said.
“It does a lot of things that a lot of places can’t,” he added.``Some of the greatest mountain biking in Minnesota and best race course. Sometimes they don’t go together — especially when you need parking. The fairgrounds and MDC have everything we need and something we don't see regularly.”
“We would love to continue to hold races at Redhead,” Kleve said. “We don’t know what next year’s schedule is.”
Kleve said for the families that traveled to Chisholm this past weekend, it was an opportunity for them to see parts of the state they hadn’t experienced. It also made Redhead a destination for summer riding, he noted.
—
The Minnesota Cyclists Association is a non-profit youth development organization that builds strong minds, body and character guided by the principles of inclusivity and equality, according to its website.
Kleve said 80 percent of kids involved in the MCA don’t come from cycling families, and weren’t mountain bikers or cyclists before joining.
“They come together in an inclusive environment and get to ride bikes at great places like Redhead,” he said.”Some of the kids are three-sport athletes and some kids didn’t gravitate to traditional stick and ball sports.”
“There are no tryouts, no drops,” Kleve added. “It’s not just the top 10 kids that get to participate.”
Crowe said she hopes to see the West Range Mountain Bike Team grow and become as large as some of the teams in the Metro.
“The Minnesota Cycling Association is an organization like no other, and the riders/coaches pride themselves in sportsmanship,” Crowe said. “Every rider counts and there isn't anyone who leaves feeling as though they let anyone down. We are a team in every sense of the word and I think that this weekend, Minnesota's youth cyclers showed that in every way possible.”
Kleve shared Crowe’s sentiment about the inclusiveness of the association, telling how the race this weekend for some was the first time in their life where they crossed the finish line and 1,000 people were there to cheer them on and call their name.
“It's those life-long memories,” Kleve said. “It’s the entire weekend with family and friends.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.