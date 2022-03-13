GILBERT — Mother and son Sally Hirsch and Ryan Hirsch had a Christmas they'll never forget — she received a healthy kidney in a transplant performed Dec. 22, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and that same day Ryan Hirsch, 39, donated a kidney that would save someone's life.
"I believe in the power of prayer. And prayers were answered. Thank God," Sally Hirsch, 65, said in an interview from her home in Mesa, Arizona, where she and husband Dave spend winters.
She said she feels blessed. "Thank God, Ryan and the Mayo Clinic and all my family and friends for their love, prayers and support."
And Ryan Hirsch said, "I feel truly blessed that I was healthy enough to donate a kidney. I’m so grateful for the support we received, and the living donor that gave my mom the gift of life, so that we can share many more years together as a family. We don’t know who the other living donor and recipient are, and may never, but pray that they are as healthy as mom and I are."
—
Sally Hirsch told her story: "It was my yearly physical when it was discovered. I didn’t feel any different at first, but after it progressed, I started feeling tired and lost my appetite. They (doctors) told me right away I would eventually need a transplant. Very scary, I was fine and six months later was in Stage 4 (kidney failure)," she said. "They gave me a diet to follow and monitored my kidney and levels closely."
She said she didn't need to look far to find a donor. "When I told my son Ryan, he
right away said I could have one of his kidneys. My niece Jeannie (Mattson
Collins) did too and we did match blood types, but because of medical conditions
in her family she was unable to donate. I'm very thankful for Ryan and Jeannie
and my niece Tina, who also offered to donate for me. I was surely blessed."
She said, "Ryan and I didn’t match blood types, but they have a program where they match you up with other donors and people who need a transplant. Great program."
Doctors had told her "the fact I didn't have dialysis and had a live donor made all the difference. The doctors put me on the deceased donor list as a backup. They put us on the pairing list. Ryan's kidney went to a person in North Dakota," and she received a kidney from another donor. "I like to think one of my kidneys is Ryan's," she said.
The wait for a kidney had been about five months, and when the call came from the Mayo, "we didn't have a lot of time to think." She and her husband flew from Mesa to Minneapolis, and their son drove there from his Duluth home to pick them up at the airport.
Ryan Hirsch's surgery was scheduled for 5 a.m. December 22, and Sally Hirsch's for early afternoon. "I got to see him before surgery," his mother said. And when she woke from the anesthesia, she said, "I could see everybody there. Everything went wonderfully. Everybody was so nice and positive." She would remain in the hospital almost a month because of elevated blood pressure readings.
Last month she and her husband flew back to Arizona. The Hirsches' other son Scott Hirsch lives in Phoenix with his wife Vanessa and their three sons.
She said she is now back to cooking, which she loves to do, but gets tired easily. "I'm so thankful to Ryan and to God and the Mayo Clinic doctors, thankful to be healthier. I really felt the love and prayers." Her niece had told her, "Aunty, you've got a vast number of people praying for you."
—
Ryan Hirsch, 2000 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, 2002 graduate of Mesabi Range Community College and 2004 graduate of the College of Saint Scholastica and an 18-year certified public accountant and partner at RSM US, LLP, the fifth largest CPA firm in the country, told his story:
"As soon as I heard that my mom would eventually need a kidney transplant, without hesitation I told her that I wanted to donate. She gave me life; I didn’t think twice about giving her a piece of me," he said in an email.
"In February 2021, I went down to Mayo Clinic for two days of testing. I was paired with an advocate who would protect me and my best interests, and support my rights throughout the process. I met with social workers, mental health experts, kidney transplant doctors and transplant specialists, and went through a full physical examination to determine my physical and mental fitness to donate a kidney.
"They tested for underlying health conditions that might indicate that donating a kidney would negatively impact my health. Blood tests, heart and lung tests, kidney function tests and psychosocial evaluations. I learned a lot about my body those two days! They also made sure that I understood the risks and benefits of living donation. The results of my tests indicated that I would be a good candidate for kidney donation."
He said, "Unfortunately, I found out that I was not a match for my mom but was introduced to, and agreed to take part in, Mayo Clinic’s paired kidney transplant program. Through the program, there was an opportunity for me to give one of my kidneys to someone else in need, and my mom would receive one in return from someone who was her match."
Last June mother and son were approved for the program and were put on the National Kidney Registry. The National Kidney Registry is dedicated to increasing the number of kidney transplants from living donors, improving donor-recipient matches for longer-lasting transplants, and offering protection and support to living kidney donors to make the kidney donation process safer, easier and more convenient. Then they waited for the call that a suitable match or matches had been found.
"On Thursday, Dec. 16, I received the call that they had found a match, and they asked if I was still willing and able to be at Mayo Clinic on Monday morning for additional testing and pre-op meetings with my advocate, social worker and the surgeon. It was hard to contain my excitement. I called my mom right away and shared the good news. She later received the same call.
"On the early morning of Dec. 22, the surgeons removed my right kidney, packed it up and flew it to the waiting recipient. At the same time, my mom’s healthy kidney was being flown to Mayo Clinic. My mom received her healthy kidney later that same morning.
"Mom was there when I returned to my room after surgery, and I was able to immediately see her when she returned from surgery. She already looked better than she did before surgery and immediate tests indicated that her new kidney was working as it should."
He was in the hospital for two days and his mother was released on Christmas Day. They had Christmas dinner as a family at Perkins, the only open restaurant in Rochester.
"People tell me that it’s such a wonderful thing that I’ve done for my mom; of course I did it for my mom, but selfishly I did it for myself and for our family, and so many other people who love my mom and want her to live a full life," he said. My family, friends, colleagues, employer, the community and the surgeons, doctors, nurses and transplant center personnel at Mayo Clinic have been, and continue to be, very supportive. They shared in the excitement, and generously provided support through prayers, phone calls, and texts. It was comforting to know that we're surrounded by so much love."
Asked what he would say to those considering donation, he said, "You decide for yourself whether living donation is right for you. I had never thought about being a living donor until I found out that my mom would need a transplant. Nothing compares to being able to give the gift of life. It’s a feeling that I can’t express in words. I would give another kidney if I were able, and encourage those who are interested in learning more about donating to a loved one or a stranger to visit www.nationalkidneyregistry.org or www.mayoclinic.org. One donation can save many lives."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.