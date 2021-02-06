A bipartisan bill in the Minnesota Legislature would allow voters in Itasca County to decide on a one percent county-wide sales tax increase to pay off bonds for construction of a new $50 million county jail.
Itasca County is under a Minnesota Department of Corrections order to vacate its existing 108-bed jail due to physical plant conditions, operational issues, and the need for more jail space.
Itasca County has already issued $50 million in bonds to pay for construction of the new jail.
Money from the one percent sales tax increase would repay the $50 million bond.
“There just isn't a lot of other ways to fund it and get it done,” Rep. Spencer Igo, a Republican from Grand Rapids said. “This construction project has been planned for a long time. Buildings are reaching their life expectancy and it gets to the point where instead of repairing, you just have to build new.”
If approved by the full legislature, the sales tax proposal would go to a vote of Itasca County taxpayers.
It's likely the vote would be held in November 2022.
The one percent tax would increase the sales tax in Itasca County to 7.88 percent.
“Without trying to put all the tax burden on the people of Itasca county, this is one way to do it,” Burl Ives, chair of the Itasca County board of commissioners said. “I sure hope that the state of Minnesota decides its okay. It's a good funding mechanism to help pay for this.”
Igo is authoring the bill in the House of Representatives. Rep. Julie Sandstede, a Democrat from Hibbing and Rep. Matt Bliss, a Republican from Pennington, are co-authors. Sen. Justin Eichorn, a Grand Rapids Republican and Sen. David Tomassoni, an Independent from Chisholm, are co-authoring the Senate companion bill.
The one percent sales tax increase would end when the bonds are paid off or at a maximum of 30 years, whichever comes first, according to the bill.
In addition to the jail, another $25 million bond could be issued in the future to pay for court facility upgrades, Brett Skyles, Itasca County administrator said. That bond would also be paid off using the sales tax increase proceeds he said.
Itasca County's board of commissioners have for several years been meeting to address the jail issue.
After location debates, the board settled on a plan to build a new jail west of the existing county campus in downtown Grand Rapids.
A survey of county residents last year found 75 percent of 1,266 respondents favored implementing the sales tax increase to pay for the project.
Demolition of several structures that needed to be acquired by the county to make space for the new jail, begins this summer, Skyles said.
Construction of the new jail is targeted for May 2023 completion.
About 28 percent of the jail population are residents from outside Itasca County who are in Itasca County when jailed, according to an Itasca County jail project fact sheet.
Igo said it's expected that a significant portion of the money raised from the sales tax increase would come from non-county residents.
“A lot of it is going to come from people traveling to Itasca County,” Igo said. “A lot of it is going to come from people coming to fish, ice fish, or traveling to the cabin or lake.”
The legislation puts the decision on the sales tax increase into the hands of voters, he said.
“It's easy for me to sign onto it, because it still goes back to the constituents,” Igo said. “At the end of the day, the people of Itasca County will decide.”
