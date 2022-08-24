VIRGINIA — In about nine months, the Rock Ridge School District will have an orthopedic medical clinic at its new career academy high school.
The School Board Monday night approved a 20-year agreement for Orthopedic Associates of Duluth to lease 7,782 square feet in the district’s administration building for the clinic and educational facilities for the Rock Ridge.
The clinic is slated to be open June 1, 2023, while the new high school will open in the fall of 2023.
Superintendent Noel Schmidt recommended approving the lease because it’s a good fit for the academy high school and 50% percent of the jobs in the area are in health care.
“This is unheard of for a business to even be standing up here,’’ Schmidt said.
Despite the opportunity, some board members had concerns about the project and wanted another meeting to discuss it further. The lease was eventually approved on a 4-2 vote. Board Chairman Tim Riordan and board members Stacy Scholz, Brandi Lautigar and Tom Tammaro voted in favor, while Polly Sorcan and Matt Sjoberg voted against. Board members Billy Addy, John Uhan and Nicole Culbert-Dahl were absent.
Riordan called the project “groundbreaking’’ and said the OA project would give students a chance to see if they want to pursue a career in health care.
Sorcan, however, said she didn’t have a problem with OA. She just wanted to look at the details of the contract in a working session.
Sjoberg questioned if the school board can even do this type of thing. He said the district used bonding money to acquire the former Spectrum Health building and he has concerns about giving it away for 20 years in terms of real estate. He added the district was looking at demolishing it three years ago and is now committing to a 20-year lease.
Riordan answered by saying OA is going to spend $1.9 million of its own money to remodel the facility. If they ever leave, the district will inherit an up to date quarter of the building that can be used for classrooms or whatever Rock Ridge wants, he added.
Schmidt and the district’s attorney wouldn’t ask to present this to the board if they had any inkling that wasn’t legal. “I put my basis in that.’’
Schmidt added that legal counsel has said the district has legal authority to enter into the lease with OA.
—
The lease agreement calls for OA to provide programming to Rock Ridge in lieu of paying rent, while also making the necessary renovations and improvements at its own cost (expected to be about $1.9 million).
The educational programming will include learning sessions, workshops, job shadowing, and other educational programming, which will take place during the regular school year. Some could also occur during the summer if mutually agreed to. OA will provide a minimum of 200 hours to students during each regular school year.
“We’re super excited about it,’’ Vanya Rickmeyer of OA said at Monday night’s meeting about exposing students to so many different kinds of health care jobs.
Lautigar asked what would happen if the clinic wasn't lucrative for 20 years and OA had to close its doors.
“We don’t look at that happening,’’ she said. In addition, OA currently has two recruitment candidates. “My priority is to have them working up here at Rock Ridge.’’
Scholz was excited about collaborating with OA.
“I actually can’t believe we have OA standing here saying we want to do this, we want to get high school kids into our business in some kind of a partnership,’’ she said. “This is exactly what we’ve come together for. This is a profitable business that has been around for quite some time.’’
Riordan agreed.
“This has never been done and they’re willing to step into this arena with us and give us something only we have in the whole state if not the whole country. It would be a mistake for us to pass this up,’’ he said.
