Rhapsody at the Ridge to honor Sen. Tomassoni

BIWABIK — Rhapsody at the Ridge guests will be wined and dined — and serenaded, with arias sung by renowned opera stars who have performed at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Opera House and other famed world venues.
And not only that.
The artists will dine at tables along with guests, offering an opportunity for the community to socialize with the prominent performers.
“It will be a lovely, glamorous evening, with a wonderful dinner, a beautiful view out the window, and the opera cast providing music,” said Aurora native Veda Zuponcic, a pianist and professor who founded the Northern Lights Music Festival 20 years ago.
The event, held at the Giants Ridge Chalet, in Biwabik, raises money for the three-week summer classical music festival, featuring performances at venues across the Iron Range.
Rhapsody at the Ridge, set for June 30, will this year honor longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, in gratitude, Zuponcic said, for his long-standing, tireless support of the NLMF and the Minnesota arts community.
The evening will begin with a social hour, appetizers and a silent auction at 5 p.m., featuring music by Northern Jazz Express. A three-course dinner will follow, with a choice of filet of Beef Wellington, northwoods walleye, wild rice-stuffed game hen, or vegetarian Wellington.
Cost is $75 per person; or reserve a table for eight for $550. Reservations can be made, by June 16, by calling 218-780-2292.
The event is sponsored by Lakehead Constructors Inc., of Virginia, which underwrites the expenses.
The cast of this year’s NLMF opera production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte) will provide about 45 minutes of music, Zuponcic said.
“We had a wonderful response” to Rhapsody at the Ridge, held a few years ago, she said. That time, the evening honored Thomas Gillach, the founding president of the NLMF Board of Directors.
Attendees enjoyed being seated with the members of the opera, she said.
Tomassoni, who has been battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, “would have been our choice” as the person of honor even without his diagnosis, Zuponcic noted.
“He has done so much for our organization over the decades. He’s come to our events. He loves opera, especially Italian opera. He’s been a good friend to our organization,” she said.
Tomassoni last year publicly announced his diagnosis with ALS, a progressive and incurable condition that breaks down nerve cells, causing muscles to weaken and eventually become paralyzed.
The senator, Zuponcic said, was a champion of the state’s “Legacy Amendment” and Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, which Minnesota voters passed in 2008. The constitutional amendment increased the state’s sales tax by 3/8ths of 1% for 25 years to raise revenue for four separate funds, including ACHF, which is earmarked for arts, arts education, arts access and the preservation of Minnesota’s history and cultural heritage.
“We wouldn’t be here without that support,” Zuponcic said.
Tomassoni “will be at Rhapsody at the Ridge, if he can,” she said. Otherwise, a video presentation from the senator is planned.
It takes much funding to produce the high-quality music festival, she added. NLMF, which this year runs July 1 to 23, brings together award-winning students and internationally known performers and teachers in a one-of-a-kind program that includes daily lessons, chamber music coaching, masterclasses and many performances.
Opera was added to the festival’s repertoire nine years ago, and the NLMF now includes fully staged professional operas featuring international opera stars and a roster of rising young performers.
There will be four performances of The Magic Flute. The professional cast will perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium at Mesabi East school in Aurora, and at 3 p.m. July 17 at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
An abridged, one-hour version of the opera, catered to children and dubbed The Magic Flute for Families, will be held at 3:30 p.m. July 14 at the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, and at 3:30 p.m. July 16 at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
The family opera “has the same sets and similar costumes, but it’s not performed by the big artist cast but by opera apprentices, most at the collegiate and post-collegiate level,” Zuponcic explained.
All performances feature the same full orchestra.
NLMF’s The Magic Flute production artists include:
• Canadian soprano Meghan Lindsay in the role of Pamina. A frequent performer with Canada’s Opera Atelier, Lindsay has been praised as being equal to “the best Mozart interpreters anywhere in the world.”
As a young artist with Opera Studio Nederland, she made her European debut as Euridice in Pierre Audi’s production of Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo, and her Concertgebouw debut singing Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.
She has performed at Carnegie Hall as a member of The Song Continues workshop with the Weil Institute and has presented recitals internationally, including a concert tour of China, Barrie’s Colours of Music, the Creemore Music Festival, the Houston Early Music Festival, and Holland’s Uitmarkt.
• American tenor David Blalock, in the role of Taminois. Blalock has become widely known for his beautiful lyric voice and varied repertoire. He returns this season to the Metropolitan Opera to sing Gastone in La Traviata and cover in Dialogues des Carmélites, sings Second Jew in Salome with Madison Opera, and reprises his portrayal of Young Thompson in Cipullo's Glory Denied with Permian Basin Opera.
Last season, Blalock returned to the Metropolitan Opera for productions of Ariadne auf Naxos and Turandot. Other engagements during the season included Ferrando in Così fan tutte with Bar Harbor Music Festival, Tamino in Die Zauberflöte with Pensacola Opera, a recording of Glory Denied with Atlanta Opera, and a residency at Texas Tech University with his wife, soprano Jeni Houser.
• Soprano Kathryn Bowden is making her mark in the fiendish role of the Queen of the Night, for which she has become highly in demand.
In October 2017, Bowden made her Metropolitan Opera debut as the Queen in the company's German language mainstage production and covered the role during the Met's English language family performances later in the season. She also made her 2017 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra debut performing the Queen's famous "Der Hölle Rache" in the concert program Heroes and Villains. The role of the Queen has served as Bowden's 2015 San Francisco Opera debut vehicle and her entry onto the Metropolitan Opera roster as cover for the 2016 family performances of The Magic Flute.
Rhapsody at the Ridge is a “wonderful opportunity” to meet talented individuals while enjoying an evening out, Zupancic added.
Reservations can also be made by downloading and printing the order form on the festival’s website, northernlightsmusic.org; mail to: Northern Lights Music Festival, P.O. Box 147, Gilbert 55741.
