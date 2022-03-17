ST. PAUL, Minn. — The House Workforce and Business Development Committee Wednesday considered legislation authored by Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) to invest $250,000 each of the next two years in the new Hibbing chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland. The funding will support the club’s afterschool and summer programming for area youth, including academic and career exploration opportunities.
“Hibbing currently lacks any sort of meaningful afterschool programming for young people, and kids who age out of daycare in particular need options for supervised, valuable programming,” Rep. Sandstede said. “We know the dangers for children when they’re bored and left on their own, including attraction to mindless or harmful activities we prefer they’d avoid. Positive, healthy programming, such as the academic and career exploration opportunities we’re funding under this legislation – led by mentors and role models in the community – is likely to lead to more positive outcomes for young people in the area. These investments would make a tremendous impact for students and families in and around Hibbing.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland is aiming to have the club in operation by the Fall of 2022 serving an estimated 100 to 125 students with the potential for future growth. The new chapter was developed following a survey the club conducted in 2019 with 90% of Hibbing’s families identifying a lack of positive, affordable activities as a challenge facing children in the community. The club is partnering with local school districts, including Hibbing Public Schools which has committed to providing space at Greenhaven Elementary and afterschool student transportation at no cost to the club.
With five current locations, since 1971 the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland has had a mission “to empower and inspire all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens.” In addition to education and career programming, the club will provide games and activities, volunteer opportunities, goal setting and other youth development opportunities, and a simply safe place to hang out after school. Funding appropriated from the legislation will supplement grants and other fundraising opportunities in the region.
Boys and Girls Club Advisory Committee members testified in support of the legislation including Hibbing School Board member Kim McLaughlin, Greenhaven Elementary Principal Carrie McDonald, and Ruvarashe Tsoka, a Lead for Minnesota Fellow with the City of Hibbing. More information and documents from the hearing are available on the committee website. Video of the hearing will be available on House Public Information Services’ YouTube channel.
