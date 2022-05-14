Rep. Lislegard appointed to taxes conference committee

ST. PAUL — House Speaker Melissa Hortman Thursday appointed Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL – Aurora) to serve on a joint House/Senate conference committee charged with developing a compromise package of taxes legislation.
“As we seek to help working class Minnesotans address rising costs, reaching bipartisan agreement on a tax bill is one of the most significant responsibilities remaining this session. I’m honored to have the trust of Speaker Hortman and House Taxes Committee Chair Paul Marquart to serve on this important conference committee,” Rep. Lislegard said. “In these final days, I’m committed to doing my part to build a coalition to lower property taxes, cut taxes for seniors earning social security, help small businesses remain successful, and so much more to strengthen the outlook for the Iron Range and the whole state. While there are some items we already agree on, there are certainly differences between the House and Senate approaches, but they aren’t insurmountable. An ‘all or nothing’ approach from either side won’t get us to the finish line, and I look forward to the work ahead to put people before politics and deliver the compromise Minnesotans expect from their state government.”
Rep. Lislegard serves as vice chair of the House Taxes Committee.
