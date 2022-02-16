Redistricting maps split political opinions

Just like the divided legislature, northeastern Minnesota lawmakers have differing opinions about the new legislative district maps released Tuesday.
“It's going to take some time to process all of it,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “From what I've seen is that I'm in 07A. I have to get my head wrapped around it and the change. But I'm okay with it. It's going to be change and with anything change takes time.”
The maps, formed by a panel of five judges, make big changes in district boundaries for some northeastern Minnesota lawmakers.
Not so much for others.
Under the plan, much of northeastern Minnesota and the Iron Range remains in two large Senate districts.
Senate District 03 stretches from Koochiching County east to Lake and Cook Counties and south toward Duluth.
The district is split into House District 03A to the north and 03B in the eastern portion of St. Louis County.
Senate District 07 covers much of the core Iron Range, but also extends further west.
“We knew that the district would grow in size by 6,000 people and it looks like it grew to the west,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said. “I am not surprised and feel that the court did a fair redrawing of lines.”
Senate District 07 is split into two House Districts, 07B to the east and 07A to the west.
Sandstede says it appears House 07A expands to the west as far as Hill City and Warba and south to McGregor.
“It's been a Republican area, but it's still a mining and timber based economy that I know along with education,” Sandstede said.
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, says portions of northern St. Louis County are now in District 03A.
“So far, I think my district looks fine,” Ecklund said. “I knew my district was going to get bigger.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard said the map puts him in House District 07B, including Aurora, Biwabik, Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Chisholm, Clinton and Cherry Townships, Meadowlands and Cotton.
Hoyt Lakes would be in District 03B, which would fall into the current district of Rep. Mary Murphy of Hermantown, he said.
“I have not unpacked it 110 percent,” Lislegard said. “First and foremost, I am proud to represent the people of the Iron Range in the Minnesota Legislature, and no matter what the lines look like, I'm going to be here fighting for mining, jobs, education, and a strong economy for our communities in northeastern Minnesota.”
Minnesota's DFL party said Tuesday it was still digesting the maps.
“It will take some time for us to conduct a full analysis of these maps, but we are excited nonetheless to have this process conclude and have a clear sense of the political landscape in front of us,” Ken Martin, DFL party chairman said in a party statement. “Across Minnesota, local DFL Party organizing units will be working overtime to endorse our candidates in new districts and ensure our campaign infrastructure is ready to kick into high gear.”
All Minnesota Senate and House of Representative seats are up for election this fall along with the governor's seat and other elected offices.
“The DFL Party and our candidates are extremely well-resourced and ready to wage fierce campaigns up and down the ballot in these new districts,” Martin said. “We look forward to having direct conversations with voters about the future of Minnesota in the months ahead.”
Redistricting occurs every ten years following the U.S. Census.
The aim is to make legislative and Congressional districts roughly equal based on population.
A population of 85,172 is a goal for each Minnesota Senate District.
A population of 42,586 is a goal for each Minnesota House District.
However, as population grows in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and rural areas remain underpopulated, political power grows in metro and suburban areas while clout shrinks in rural areas.
A population of 718,312 is a goal for each U.S. House District.
The far-reaching Eighth Congressional District in northeastern Minnesota expands geographically to both the south and west under the maps, needing an additional 37,383 people to meet the population goal.
Portions of northern Washington County, to the south of the existing district, are included in the new district along with Mahnomen County to the west.
White Earth Band and Red Lake Nation reservation lands are also part of the new district, placing all populated northern Minnesota tribal lands into the same congressional district.
Differences in the district are vast, from the iron ore, timber and tourism industries of the Iron Range area to the Red River Valley agricultural industry.
“It has been an honor to serve the current constituents of Minnesota's Eighth District and I look forward to continuing to serve them in the coming months,” U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said. “I welcome the opportunity in 2023 to serve residents of Minnesota's new Eighth District and continue championing our way of life while pushing back against Washington's runaway spending, skyrocketing inflation, nonsensical calls to defund our police and Joe Biden's continued assault on our small businesses and the middle class.”
