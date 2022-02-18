Redistricting jump starts political announcements

Rep. Spencer Igo wanted to let the public know his political plans as soon as possible.
“There were rumors that I was going to move to Grand Rapids or run for Senate,” Igo said by telephone Thursday. “And you know how rumors can get.”
A day after new Minnesota legislative district boundaries were released, Igo (R) who lives in rural Itasca County, announced he is seeking election in the new House District 07A.
“It has been a tremendous honor to represent my hometown in the legislature, and it is with great humility that I am asking for the support of my new neighbors in Aitkin and St. Louis County who are part of the new House District 07A,” Igo said in a statement released Wednesday evening. “My top goal is to protect our way of life and bring our best days to reality on the Iron Range. I will be a champion for mining, timber, tourism, our men and women of labor, and the other great industries that drive the economy of our region. Together, we will build the world of tomorrow.”
Igo's announcement was the first of a series of forthcoming area political announcements that will lead to a variety of intra and inter-party political races leading up to November's general election.
New boundaries for Minnesota legislative and congressional districts were released Tuesday by a panel of five judges.
New lines are drawn every ten years following the U.S. Census.
The new boundaries will create different opponents within some districts with incumbent Republicans facing off against other incumbent Republicans, incumbent Democrats facing off against other incumbent Democrats, and races in which incumbents of both parties who currently hold seats in separate districts, will challenge each other in new districts.
As drawn, House District 07A includes western portions of St. Louis County such as Hibbing and Kelly Lake, goes west to Keewatin, Nashwauk, Bovey, Marble, Coleraine, southwest to Palisade, southeast to Floodwood and south to McGregor.
It includes Hibbing Taconite Co., Keetac, the Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk and the Talon Metals nickel-copper-cobalt project proposed near Tamarack.
It also includes areas surrounding Grand Rapids, but not the city of Grand Rapids.
Igo lives in Wabana Township north of Grand Rapids.
Igo, the current House 05B representative, and Julie Sandstede (DFL of Hibbing, the current House 06A representative, both live within the new District 07A boundaries.
Sandstede won a narrow recount re-election victory in 2020 over Rob Farnsworth, a Republican from Hibbing.
Sandstede has not yet announced her 2022 election plans.
As a whole, Igo said he's pleased with the new districts across the Iron Range.
“A lot of us were concerned that the Range would lose some of its voices,” Igo said. “We could have lost two representatives and one senator. But we're still going to have adequate representation on the Range and the more representation the better.”
The redistricting also places Sen. Justin Eichorn (R) Grand Rapids in the same new Senate District 06 as Sen. Carrie Ruud (R) of Breezy Point.
Both plan to run for the seat.
“I'm running,” Ruud said by telephone Thursday. “I've represented about 80 percent of the people in the (new) district for the last 12 years, so it's not new territory for me. The only thing different for me is the city of Grand Rapids proper and I've worked in the past with the Grand Rapids City Council. It's a great seat for me, so I'm really excited.”
Eichorn announced he plans to run for the seat on Thursday.
Even before redistricting, Eichorn said he would run, no matter where district boundaries were drawn.
