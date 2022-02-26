ST. PAUL — Board members and Executive Director Ida Rukavina of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) traveled to Saint Paul to meet with Iron Range legislators to discuss their legislative priorities for the 2022 session earlier this week. RAMS has been advocating for cities, schools, and townships across the Iron Range for over 80 years at the state and federal level.
According to a press release, RAMS members shared their 2022 legislative priorities with lawmakers, which include increased funding for K-12 education, bonding projects that would support numerous communities’ infrastructure needs, broadband funding so that all of our northern residents have access to high speed internet, as well as a host of other projects such as trails, local government aid, mental health access and township roads and bridges.
RAMS reiterated their position opposing any legislation that would restrict the exploration or possible development of nonferrous mining in the region as well as support for the iron ore industry. RAMS also acknowledged the combined decades of service from State Senator David Tomassoni and State Representative Dale Lueck, both of whom announced their retirements last week.
RAMS members in attendance included Cyndi Worshak, President of RAMS and Mesabi East School Board; Paul Kess, Ely City Council; Stacey Scholz, Rock Ridge School Board; Reggie Engebritson, Superintendent of Mt. Iron/Buhl School District and St. Louis County Schools; and Ida Rukavina, executive director of RAMS.
State Representative Julie Sandstede, State Representative Rob Ecklund, State Representative Dave Lislegard, State Senator Tom Bakk, State Senator Justin Eichorn, State Representative Spencer Igo and State Representative Dale Lueck all participated in the meeting.
Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) is comprised of 22 elected public officials from either a school district, a township board or a city council along with two superintendents from a district within the boundaries of the Taconite Assistance Area of Northeastern Minnesota. The organization represents more than 78,000 residents and 60 public sector units of government, including 27 cities, 15 public school districts and 18 townships, in the 13,000 square mile Taconite Assistance Area (TAA) of northeast Minnesota. As an organization, RAMS has represented the interests of our Iron Range region for over 80 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.