Public safety comes to forefront at legislature

Law enforcement departments everywhere are having a hard time hiring and keeping officers, Steve Estey, Hibbing Police Department chief says.
“I think it's a combination of recruitment and retention,” Estey said. “We're having issues with both, but it's not our city only. Other chiefs I've talked to are having the same issues.”
Minnesota Republican legislators are taking steps toward trying to solve the problem.
Senate Republicans have rolled out a C.O.P.S. (Creating Opportunities in Public Safety) Program.
The $65 million program is aimed at recruiting people into law enforcement careers, according to a release from Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids.
“From the Senate Republicans point of view, public safety is our number one priority,” Eichorn said. “And that's what we heard from everyone.”
Eichorn is authoring one of six bills included in the C.O.P.S. program.
“We need to make sure we have the resources available to get officers on the streets,” Eichorn said. “The Defund the Police movement's disrespect of our peace officers has led to fewer students pursuing a career in law enforcement.”
The program would include grants to young people to earn law enforcement degrees, provide opportunities for nontraditional entrants to get into policing, continuing education to highlight the profession, highlighting the long-term benefits of a law enforcement career, and funding a marketing campaign.
Eichorn's bill would invest $20 million in grants to Minnesota students who pursue law enforcement degrees at accredited institutions.
Grants would be $1,500 per year for up to two years for each eligible recipient.
Area law enforcement programs include Hibbing Community College in Hibbing and Fond du Lac Community College in Cloquet.
“Hibbing isn't the only program in the state having problems,” Eichorn said. “They're having trouble attracting kids to these programs all over the state.”
Hibbing Community College offers an AAS degree, skills training certificate, diploma and transfer AS.
Estey said he's thankful the legislature is acting to help the law enforcement profession.
“It's great to hear,” Estey said. “For cities like us, there's only so much levy, so whatever the state can do is going to help.”
Attracting local law enforcement candidates who want to remain in the area where they grew up, is also important to recruitment and retention, Estey said.
Working in Iron Range communities can be attractive, he said.
“I think we're fortunate up here in northern Minnesota,” Estey said. “They (officers) feel real supported up here. I know in our community they're supported a lot.”
Police departments across the state, from Minneapolis being short-staff by about 200 police, to small communities, are all facing the same issue, Eichorn said.
In Gilbert, the police department has been facing declining applicants for years, Ty Techar, Gilbert Police Department chief said.
“In 2012, when I started here we had 71 applicants for one position,” Techar said. “In 2019, we had I believe 26 applications for one position. In our last hiring last year, we had eight applications.”
In some Iron Range cities, officers have left to work in the mines where they can make more money or to metropolitan departments that pay more, he said.
“It's tough for us to recruit when we start at $23 a hour and you can go to the Twin Cities where they pay $37 an hour and they can make $100,000 a year,” Techar said.
Gilbert on Friday was posting for the hiring of two officers, Techar said.
To attract future law enforcement officers, the city may need to begin showing high school students more about working in a small city, he said.
“Ninety-percent of our calls are public service,” Techar said. “A majority of people up here are good people and we have support. We're trying to recruit local kids. Maybe we need to look at kids in high school and have them do ride-a-longs and then have them do minor things like with city blight to learn more about law enforcement.”
The Senate legislation, Eichorn said, would help recruit and train local students.
“This proposal makes it possible for a local kid from Grand Rapids or Bemidji to go to school locally, get a two-year degree, and stay in their community and keep their hometown safe,” Eichorn said. “This is good for northern Minnesota. This is good for keeping Minnesotans safe.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids says crime and law enforcement will be a major issue in the 2022 legislative session.
“We know that crime and public safety are top of mind for Minnesotans in hundreds of communities across our state,” Igo said. “A key component to addressing rising crime levels is the recruitment of well-trained law enforcement officers. The Senate proposal is a step in the right direction as we partner with police departments to make sure that they have the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe. I expect public safety and fighting crime to be a key issue during this year's legislative session and am committed to working to ensure that families feel safe in their community, no matter where they live.”
Minnesota Democrats are also likely introducing public safety legislation during the session.
Eichorn said Republicans will hold the line on any defunding efforts or looser requirements on peace officer hirings.
“I can tell you we're not going to go along with anything the Democrats want to do in defunding the police or putting police in a box,” Eichorn said. “The other thing we won't do is lower the standards to get more into the profession.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.