SUPERIOR — Mere miles and within view of the John A. Blatnik Bridge that passes between Duluth and Superior, President Joe Biden spoke at the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus Wednesday afternoon about the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — and how it will affect bridges and roadways in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The infracture law, which Biden said he signed “100 days ago,” will help to fix 661 bridges in Minnesota, 979 bridges in Wisconsin, and 7,000 miles of highway in need of repair between the two states, the president said.
That will include improvements to the 61-year-old Blatnik Bridge, which opened to traffic in 1961, and is now outdated and poses safety concerns due to corrosion, Biden stated.
The president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flew into the Duluth International Airport Wednesday afternoon — on the heels of Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night — to speak before an invite-only crowd about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs.
Biden was introduced by Gordon Smith, vice president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local No. 106, who said he didn’t know the value of unions until he belonged to one and saw first-hand the benefits to fellow workers and his own family.
Employees in the building and construction trades “have heard the promises,” Smith said. “Joe and his team have finally delivered on that promise.” The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is an opportunity “to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and put another generation of American people to work,” he said.
Following a few words from the First Lady — and against a backdrop of an American flag and emblems stating, “Building A Better America” — Biden gave a shout-out to the two neighboring states and their government leaders.
“I love Minnesota and Wisconsin,” he said. “Hello, Wisconsin. And if you can hear me across the river, Hello, Minnesota.”
Biden thanked the states’ governors, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Mayor of Duluth Emily Larson, and “three outstanding senators, and I mean that sincerely, they truly are friends, Tammy Baldwin, Amy Klobuchar, and Tina Smith … and Congressmen Mark Pocan and Ron Kind. You’ve got a helluva delegation.”
Biden noted that he and Vice President Kamala Harris “ran for office with a new economic vision for America — invest in America.” That entails starting from the bottom up and middle outward, he said.
“America used to have the best infrastructure in the world,” said the president. “The best bridges, roads, airports, etc. Now our infrastructure ranks No. 13 in the world according to the Word Economic Forum. We can’t compete for jobs in the 21st century if we don’t fix that.”
Biden added: “That’s why it was so important to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the most sweeping investment to rebuild America in all of history.”
The law is “bipartisan,” he emphasized. “I want to thank your senators and representatives here today for helping to lead that charge,” Biden continued.
When the law was signed, “we already hit the ground running, announcing $100 billion in new investments” which, Biden said, aim to create jobs for millions of Americans and to modernize roads, bridges, airports and ports. “As I announced last night, this year we are going to start fixing 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair.”
State leaders will use a portion of that funding to modernize one of the “most important bridges … the one you look out the window and see here,” Biden said, referring to the Blatnik Bridge. The aging bridge, which connects the two sister cities and transports goods out of the port, has reached the “end of its useful life,” he said.
Biden said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide both Minnesota and Wisconsin with an estimated $5.4 billion dollars each to invest in highways and bridges, jokingly adding that, “we sure don’t want you to miss any of the Vikings and Packer games.”
Biden also mentioned the collapse of the Frick Park Bridge in Pittsburgh at the end of January, which happened just hours before the president was set to speak in the city about infrastructure.
Thankfully, he said, no one was killed as a result of the collapse, but it could have been worse just hours later when school buses and commuters were traversing it.
“This is the United States of America, for God’s sake,” Biden said. “So many bridges are in similar condition.”
The president promised that the rebuilding effort will use only American steel.
The infrastructure bill, he said, also expands to other types of infrastructure. Those include improvements that will bring “affordable, high-speed internet to every American,” whether in an urban, suburban, rural or tribal area. “That’s big for rural communities.”
No longer, Biden said, will parents have to park outside a McDonald’s so their children can use its network because they don’t have internet in their home or region.
The bill also intends to build a national network of 500 electric charging stations so that more Americans can own electric vehicles and reduce pollution, the president said.
The legislation will further work to replace lead pipes across the country “so every child can turn on a faucet at home or in school and drink clean water,” Biden noted.
The president additionally talked about cleaning up the Great Lakes and investing in the ports, including the Port of Duluth-Superior.
“Now, after years of talking about infrastructure, we’re finally getting it done,” Biden said, to a burst of applause. “And, by the way, instead of having an infrastructure week, we’re going to have an infrastructure decade,” he said, garnering more applause.
Biden, who also spoke briefly of his and the country’s support of the Ukrainian people amid the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, wrapped up his remarks saying he feels optimistic about America.
One of the reasons he has a positive outlook, he said, is “because of the younger generation. … The generation that goes to this university and that goes to high school up to age 30.” That age group “makes no distinctions,” Biden said, based on gender and race.
“My administration is going to look like America,” Biden said, adding, “Let’s keep building. Let’s continue to keep giving families a fighting chance.”
