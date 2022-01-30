Potential fights looming at legislature

After two years of pandemic chaos across the state, the 2022 Minnesota Legislature has its hands full.
Students that have fallen behind in learning and personal interaction.
Burnt out teachers and school health aides.
Staffing crises at day care and long-term health care facilities.
Small businesses struggling to recover.
A never-ending list of infrastructure needs across the state.
On Monday, the Minnesota Legislature returns to session facing a full plate of pressing issues.
With every state senator, representative, the governor's seat, and other state offices up for election this fall, sharp political divisions are sure to emerge.
And with allocation of a massive $7.7 billion state budget surplus also to be decided, there's even more potential for discord.
Northeastern Minnesota lawmakers say they're hopeful the session focuses on solutions, not politics.
But as usual, nothing at the legislature is for sure.
“This is the bonding year,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “My primary focus is bonding. But outside of bonding, I am a little concerned that bonding is going to get overlooked and it's going to be treated more like a budget year.”
Each northeastern Minnesota lawmaker has their own ideas what local and statewide priorities should be.
Sen. David Tomassoni (I), Chisholm
Tomassoni has his heart in an important piece of legislation.
“I intend to introduce legislation to provide research money for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis),” Tomassoni, who in July publicly announced being diagnosed with ALS said. “Lou Gehrig died in 1939 and virtually no progress has been made toward curing this disease. The federal government has made a substantial commitment to ALS research. Now is the time for our world class research institutions like the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota to be given a boost in funding to eradicate this insidious disease. Hopefully, an allocation of state dollars during our current budget surplus can be enacted for this important undertaking.”
A $2.7 million bonding bill recommended by Gov. Tim Walz to fund projects throughout the state would be the largest in state history, Tomassoni said.
“We have projects all across the Iron Range,” Tomassoni said. “Canisteo (Mine pit), Hibbing Fire Department, Chisholm arena/curling club. Buhl water tower, Hoyt Lakes Civic Center, Giants Ridge, and Ironworld are all important projects. There will be upwards of $5.5 billion in requests. Interest rates are still low. We need a big bonding bill to satisfy the needs of a big state like Minnesota. All indications are that interest rates may go up in the future. The time to bond is now while interest rates are still low.”
Bonding bills originate in the House of Representatives. The Senate will develop its own version. Along with the governor, the three sides will then negotiate a final bill.
Funding for education, mental illness issues, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, veterans, seniors, and the disabled community are critical, said Tomassoni.
Support for northeastern Minnesota's mining industry is also key, Tomassoni said.
“As usual, we will be vigilant regarding our mining industry, making sure our economy stays vibrant,” Tomassoni said. “Hopefully, we can do something to help the situation in Aitkin regarding Talon Metals with the commitment Elon Musk has made to that operation.”
Sen. Tom Bakk (I), Cook
Bakk plans to author legislation to increase Local Government Aid to communities across the state by $90 million. Communities currently receive about $450 million, he said.
Bakk will also seek to permanently exempt Social Security income from state taxes, which would cost the state about $600 million a year, Bakk said. Bakk expects the Social Security legislation to pass the Senate. But the outcome will then depend on what the House of Representatives and Gov. Tim Walz does, he said.
“If there's a time to do it, it's now,” Bakk said in reference to the budget surplus.
Another major statewide issue is replenishing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, he said. The fund ran out of money during the pandemic and borrowed $1.2 billion from the federal government to keep the fund afloat, Bakk said.
“For the most part, Walz shut everyone down and businesses still had to pay the tax,” Bakk said. “There's a surtax that starts in March on employers to pay back the $1.2 billion.”
Bakk also wants to shift the cost of a $724 per pupil operating levy that school districts can levy on taxpayers without voter approval.
“I want to shift that to the general fund, which would help reduce property taxes,” Bakk said.
The shift would cost the state $500 million per year, he said.
Bonding for a new medical school building at the University of Minnesota Duluth and for improvement projects at state colleges, are among Bakk's major bonding priorities.
“There's a lot of state college projects,” Bakk said. “We have all these state colleges that were built in the 1970 's and are in disrepair.
A solution to long-term health care facility staffing also needs to be addressed, he said.
“Our long-term health care facilities are short-handed and we are just going to have to resolve that,” Bakk said. “We are going to have to do something to prop up our long-term facilities. Something has to be done to push those salaries up a bit.”
Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL), Hibbing
Projects including construction of a new public safety building in Hibbing, improvements at the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm, City of Buhl infrastructure, and mitigation of rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit chain, are among top bonding priorities in her district, Sandstede said.
Sandstede, a Rock Ridge Public Schools teacher, says there's huge needs in education and housing.
Students over the past two years have fallen behind academically and socially due to the pandemic, leaving schools, health aides, and educators overworked, she said.
“We want to be sure we are not putting more on the backs of teachers and schools,” Sandstede said. “We are short-staffed and the kids coming out of distance learning need additional learning. We just don't have the manpower to meet the needs of students academically and socially. I know teachers who are leaving mid-year and we need more paras (paraprofessionals). The needs are so significant and the bodies are so few.”
To help retain teachers, the state could consider giving teachers a break, she said.
“Maybe proposing a sabbatical for a year to allow teachers to recharge their batteries,” Sandstede said.
“These people need to recharge their batteries.”
Assisting day care providers with staffing shortages and offering incentives for workforce and single-family home construction in the region, are other key issues for Sandstede.
“I think both are primary contributors to the lack of economic development in our area,” Sandstede said.
Rep. Spencer Igo (R), Grand Rapids
Igo expects the bonding bill “to be a big fight.”
“My biggest fear is this will become political,” Igo said.
Like Bakk, Igo also favors replenishing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
“I think that's important as we go into the new year,” Igo said. “We are seeing the unemployment contributions on businesses double and I think that's the last thing we need right now.”
A water project in Grand Rapids, marina development in Cohasset, support for the timber industry, and legislation that would make the Freedom Flag a flag of remembrance for 9/11, are among other initiatives for Igo.
Republicans and Democrats are likely to differ on how to utilize the budget surplus, Igo said.
“Republicans have talked about holding some of it over to next year, which is a budget year, or giving some of it back to taxpayers,” Igo said.
With the House of Representatives scheduled to work remotely and the Senate scheduled to be in-person and hybrid, Igo is concerned about transparency and how effectively work will get done.
“If the House stays remote and the Senate is in-person, we will find out about legislation in the middle of the night, which isn't good,” Igo said. “I want us to be back in-person so we can do what we do in building relationships and getting to compromise.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL), Aurora
Lislegard says legislators will need to find compromise.
“We need to set politics aside,” Lislegard said. “It's not about an election. It's about what's doing right for the communities, the people of the state and the businesses of Minnesota.”
Lislegard said he and Bakk will work together on several pieces of legislation including Local Government Aid, eliminating the state Social Security tax and replenishing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
He also plans to introduce legislation that would exempt school districts from paying state sales tax on construction materials for school building projects.
Lislegard will push for an open season on wolves, a film credit adjustment, worker safety, refunding environmental permit fees on projects that don't meet permitting timelines, worker safety programs, and small business assistance.
Even with a $7.7 billion surplus, each legislator won't get everything they're seeking, he said.
“The governor is not getting everything he wants, the House isn't going to get everything it wants and the Senate isn't going to get everything they want,” Lislegard said. “There's a lot of things in play, but for us to do our job is going to take the ability to listen and compromise.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL), International Falls
Ecklund says the budget surplus could make for intense debate.
“I've never been down there when we've had this kind of surplus,” Ecklund said. “I've heard it's sometimes harder when you have a surplus than when you don't.”
Representing a district that is in large part unserved or underserved by high-speed broadband, Ecklund has a clear goal for the session.
“The number one thing is broadband,” Ecklund said. “That's the number one thing we need not just for northeastern Minnesota, but for rural Minnesota.”
Bonding for recreation trail heads in Ely and Silver Bay, a Babbitt wastewater project, Breitung Township water project, Voyageur Country ATV trails, Kerry Park improvements in International Falls, a Rainer safe harbor, Gitchi-Gami State Trail bicycle trail extensions, and infrastructure in several North Shore communities, are among key projects within his district, Ecklund said.
“Like I tell people, I have a lot of small old industrial towns with things that need to be fixed,” Ecklund said.
Ecklund will also push for help with veteran's homelessness and suicide prevention along with apprenticeship programs to help train more skilled crafts workers.
Redistricting will be a hot button topic for every legislator, he said.
Redistricting, in which new state and federal legislative district lines will be drawn, will determine state and federal legislative districts for the next ten years. A panel of judges is expected to be the final arbitrator of new lines, to be drawn by Feb. 15.
“I've heard that some people who are friendly are not so friendly after that,” Ecklund said.
Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), Grand Rapids, did not return several contacts for comment.
