If you like big, chunky Lake Vermilion walleye, your chance to see thousands is just ahead.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) annual walleye stripping at Pike River Hatchery on Pike River near Lake Vermilion, will this year be open to the public for viewing, according to DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife officials.
It's the first time since 2019 that the walleye stripping has been open to the public.
“The word we've gotten is we're pretty much back to normal,” Brent Flatten, DNR Area Fisheries assistant area supervisor in Tower said. “Unless we get some other changes in direction, people can come watch the stripping part of it once we get going.”
Egg stripping, also called “milking,” at the hatchery is a decades-old tradition.
Walleye fry produced in egg jars at the hatchery are planted into Lake Vermilion and other lakes in the Rainy River Watershed.
With cooler than normal water and air temperatures, and ice still present, it's not yet known exactly when the DNR will begin stripping from female and male walleye at the hatchery.
However, depending on weather, stripping activity could begin near the end of April, Flatten said.
“We might start setting up on Monday, the 25th,” Flatten said. “It's possible we could start taking eggs the end of that week at the earliest.”
The exact dates of the stripping aren't publicly announced.
Public viewing was not allowed last year at the hatchery due to the pandemic.
In 2020, the DNR didn't do any walleye stripping at the hatchery due to the pandemic.
The prolonged winter and late spring means the stripping process may go quickly once it starts, Flatten said.
“We're kind of thinking it's going to be pretty quick,” Flatten said. “That's kind of the way it goes with a late spring like this. The daylight is telling the fish to run, but the (water) temperature is not. We're thinking it could be a two or three-day run.”
A 486-quart quota of jars is set for this year's stripping, said Flatten.
That would translate into a total of about 22 to 23 million walleye fry, he said.
About four to five million of the fry, depending on the egg take, will be introduced into Lake Vermilion, Flatten said.
The remaining fry will go to lakes near Grand Rapids, Duluth, Finland, International Falls, and Grand Marais, all within the Rainy River Watershed, he said.
In past years, up to 900 quarts producing about 130 million fry, has been produced in a single year from about 16,000 male and female walleye, according to the DNR website.
From the time of the stripping and fertilization through incubation and stocking the resulting fry into lakes usually takes about four weeks, Flatten said.
Keith Reeves, DNR Area Fisheries Supervisor in Tower, says the Lake Vermilion walleye population looks strong.
The 2020 year class was down, but the 2021 year class was way up, he said.
“The overall health of Vermilion is pretty good right now,” Reeves said. “The 2018 class is strong and they are now harvestable size. There's more fish now than back in the 1990's. It should be like the good old days.”
The hatchery is located on Hatchery Road just off Highway 77 near the Tower end of Lake Vermilion.
The hatchery was established in 1885, according to the DNR.
Suckers will not be sold by the Lake Vermilion Sportsman's Club this year during the walleye stripping, Flatten said.
