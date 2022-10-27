Ebon Warren has a family to feed this winter along with gasoline, heating and other bills.
A month's worth of groceries for his family now costs $1,500, he said.
“I have 14, 11 and 10-year-olds that rely on me,” Warren, a Northshore Mining Co. worker said. “It's getting tough.”
Hundreds of Northshore Mining Co. workers in the next few weeks are running out of state unemployment benefits as the Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., mine and processing plants that they work at remain idle.
“In early November, that's when the well will run dry,” Warren said of unemployment benefits.
Northshore Mining Co. owner Cleveland-Cliffs in February announced in its 2021 year-end earnings call that the taconite mine in Babbitt and processing facility in Silver Bay would be idled.
Cleveland-Cliffs cited high royalty rates at the mine and a reduced need for iron ore pellets.
Cleveland-Cliffs in July extended the idling until at least April 2023.
Uncertain about when the facilities will re-start, some Northshore workers have already decided to move on, according to Warren.
“I've heard 75 to 100 guys have gone somewhere else,” Warren said. “We have four from our crew already.”
Mat Roderick, a Northshore pit operations employee, said without extended unemployment and a known re-start date, workers are nervous.
“I'm pretty apprehensive about it,” Roderick said of unemployment ending. “It's going to run out, but I think we want to stick it out if there's a future there. It's a great place to work, the guys are great and the attitudes are great. Our big thing is will there be an extension or not?”
Without an unemployment extension, workers are increasing become uncertain about their futures, he said.
“If there is, great,” Roderick said. “If there's not, I don't see how they expect us to raise kids and make payments.”
Career decisions may come soon for Northshore workers.
Unemployment runs out Oct. 30 for some Northshore Mining Co. workers and mid-November for others, Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, whose district includes Northshore said.
Ecklund is seeking approval of an unemployment extension by the state legislature.
But with the current state of politics within Minnesota, there's no indication whether a special session might be called prior to the beginning of the regular session in January, he said.
However, Ecklund doubts a special session will happen before the November 8 general election.
“I have a draft bill ready in case the governor calls a special session,” Ecklund said. “But I'm done asking for a special session before the election. It's not going to happen.”
Instead, Ecklund is pushing for a post-election special session focused only extending unemployment benefits for Northshore workers.
“I'm going to ask for one right after the election,” Ecklund said “If that doesn't happen, I will be asking the Speaker of the House on the first day of the regular session to suspend the rules and declare and emergency,”
In an already tight job market, losing workers is a major concern, Rob Ecklund said.
“It's going to be terrible for those folks,” Ecklund said of the months ahead without extended unemployment benefits. “The bad thing is we don't want to lose people in Babbitt and Silver Bay.”
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, whose district encompasses Northshore Mining, said he expects some miners will move on to other work.
“I'm sure some are going to leave and probably should,” Bakk said. “What if it doesn't happen (open) in April? People should not put the economic security of their family at risk because of something that happens in Cleveland. Maybe some will have to act like a construction worker worker and have to travel for work until this gets resolved.”
Bakk said he's had conversations in recent weeks with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller about the need to extend state unemployment benefits to Northshore workers.
But there's not yet a definitive answer, he said.
“If it doesn't get done, they'll have to wait for January,” Bakk said. “We had a tough time like this in 2016 when (late Sen. David) Tomassoni and I tried to extend benefits at Keetac. We tried to get a special session, but that time it was the Democrats that didn't want it unless they got some equity stuff.”
Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich said there's emerging signs that Northshore workers are up against it.
“We have a couple houses for sale,” Zupancich said. “And we'll probably start seeing some of the toys like four-wheelers and boats for sale. It's hard on everyone. It's just too bad.”
The only person that can call a special session is Walz, Zupancich said.
“Hopefully, they will have a special session, but I don't know how much else it would incorporate,” Zupancich said of a bonding bill and other legislation that stalled at the end of the 2022 regular session. “The unemployment is running out at the worst time of the year, not only with heating costs coming, but with regular grocery bills and school supplies.”
Alex Bee, a Northshore railroad employee, worked all summer, but was laid off effective Oct. 1.
“They say it's down until at least April, which is kind of scary,” Bee, a trained diesel mechanic said. “I was a 49er before working here, so I'm going for an interview with Ulland Brothers tomorrow. I've worked all kinds of jobs like at at Zeigler, RMS (Road Machinery & Supplies Co.) and helped build the bridge(between Eveleth and Virginia) for Keiwit. I'm not the type to sit around.”
Generally, Northshore's miners are very concerned, he said.
“The guys are worried,” Bee said. “They're hoping we come back. But I can guarantee that when they do come up, there will be guys who don't come back.”
With another frigid Minnesota winter on the horizon, Roderick said Northshore workers would like to know when and if they will be called back.
“I guess I understand supply and demand,” Roderick said. “But if you're going to close down for a year or two, just tell us that. Winter is coming and that's when the bills start piling up and money is going to run out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.