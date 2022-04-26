Iron ore miners, families, and businesses across northeastern Minnesota have been down this road before.
Another taconite plant idling.
But to some, the impending May 1 idling of Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, feels a bit different.
“This time, it's longer,” Andrea Zupancich, Babbitt mayor, said. “It goes to fall, which is kind of worrisome because if it goes longer, they're going to have to winterize.”
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., owner of Northshore Mining Co., is idling its mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay due a reduced need for iron ore pellets and a dispute over iron ore royalties paid to Mesabi Trust.
Mesabi Trust is a New York-based royalty trust that receives royalty payments from Cliffs on the selling price of pellets shipped from Northshore and ore extracted from Cliffs' Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt.
Taconite plant idlings have been commonplace in northeastern Minnesota since iron ore pellet production first began in 1952 in Silver Bay at what was then Reserve Mining Co.
While jobs at taconite plants offer some of the highest-pay and best benefits in the region, hiccups within the industry have led to numerous idlings, layoffs and challenging economic times.
“Mining is always on about a ten-year cycle when it's been up and down,” Dave Lossing, owner of Lossing Building Center and Lossing's Power Sports in Babbitt said. “This one is definitely going to impact everybody. But most of the guys I've talked to are looking forward to some fishing and getting some things done, as long as they get back to work.”
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Yet, just as in decades past, taconite plants can be idled in a blink.
“It's cyclical and you just hope it doesn't go longer,” Wade LeBlanc, Silver Bay mayor, said of the Northshore idling. “We'll weather through it again. If there's a good time, it's that it's during summer.”
About 330 of Northshore's 430 hourly paid workers will be laid off, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. About 80 of the facility's 150 salaried employees will also be out of work.
Roughly 170 will remain working.
Iron ore pellets produced at Northshore over the winter will continue to be transported from the facility's dock in Silver Bay, LeBlanc said.
“A lot of the guys who are going to continue working got their new schedules,” LeBlanc said. “The guys who got new schedules are in maintenance and shipping. They're going to ship all summer.”
Laid off Northshore workers will receive state unemployment benefits, supplemental sub-pay paid by the company along with health, vision and dental benefits during the idling.
That will help cushion the pocketbooks of workers and families.
But when the facility will restart remains unknown.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president, and chief executive officer, said in the company's Feb. 11, 2022, year-end 2021 and fourth quarter earnings call that Northshore would be idled until at least the fall period and maybe beyond.
At Tank's Bar & Restaurant in Babbitt, owner Marie Rinta is cautious about the idling.
“It all depends on how long the shutdown is,” Rinta said. “If it's a typical one, it's livable. But if it becomes longer and people have to relocate, that's when it would make a difference.”
With inflation and supply chain shortages increasing the price of fuel, food, and other everyday products, the Northshore shutdown could be tougher than past idlings, LeBlanc said.
“This layoff is different than the others because the prices of food and everything is higher than ever before,” LeBlanc said. “It's unfortunate. It puts a burden on people.”
In Babbitt, Zupancich said she's already seen the economic impact in the city of about 1,500.
“Everyone is tightening up right now,” Zupancich said. “Nobody knows what to expect because things are going higher. There's a little more uncertainty.”
The idling will also impact Northshore miners who live in other Iron Range communities, Lossing said.
“A lot of them live in Embarrass, Ely, Tower, and other places,” Lossing said. “It's going to affect us no doubt. But when miners are off, they're going to build decks too. The good thing is it sounds like they're going to call everybody back in the fall, or at least a good percentage.”
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, whose district includes Babbitt and Silver Bay, says it's positive that some Northshore miners will still be on the job.
“The good news is there's still 170 people working there,” Bakk said. “These companies are making money hand over fist and the funny thing is from all appearances it looks like it's going to continue to be strong.”
Cleveland-Cliffs recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $801 million and first quarter revenue of $6.0 billion.
The company expects to set record levels of free cash flow in 2022, according to its first quarter earnings statement.
Cleveland-Cliffs, 100 percent owner of Northshore, including its mine, a 47-mile railroad, and processing facilities in Silver Bay, has full control over Northshore, Bakk said.
“They may not like the royalty rates, but it's under their control,” Bakk said.
Challenges at Hibbing Taconite Co., where the taconite facility is running out of crude ore, are another concern, Bakk said.
Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite and United States Steel Corp. is minority owner.
“I'm actually more concerned about Hibbing Taconite than Silver Bay or Babbitt,” Bakk said. “U.S. Steel doesn't need the pellets from Hibbing. They're going seaborne with a lot of their pellets and from what I've heard, they're not even talking about the Carmi-Campbell land swap.”
The Carmi-Campbell property, owned by U.S. Steel near its Keetac taconite plant near Hibbing Taconite, is a potential source of crude ore for Hibbing Taconite.
An iron ore reserve owned by Hibbing Taconite near Buhl and Kinney, near U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, could be swapped for the Carmi-Campbell property, giving both plants additional crude ore reserves.
Despite an effort by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to get both sides to come to an agreement on a property swap, Bakk said an agreement isn't in sight.
Bakk said he believes both Northshore and Hibbing Taconite are needed by Cleveland-Cliffs.
“I can't imagine Cliffs not needing pellets from Northshore and Hibbing,” Bakk said.
Meanwhile, Zupancich says Cleveland-Cliffs has been holding interviews in Babbitt for workers to help staff its other Iron Range taconite operations.
Back in Silver Bay, LeBlanc says workers and residents hope that Northshore will be up and running in the fall.
