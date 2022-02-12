Northshore Mining Co. idling draws concern

Northeastern Minnesota's economy could be in for a rough and tumble ride.
Northshore Mining Co. facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay will be temporarily idled May 1, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. officials announced Friday.
The idling will put 410 Northshore Mining Co. employees out of work.
Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich says fallout from the idling will be felt across the region.
“It's bad all the way around,” Zupancich said. “I'm really concerned for the city and for the (Northshore) employees. It's going to trickle down to businesses and the school will be affected as well. I hope this is just a temporary thing and not something that would be permanent. That would be devastating.”
The idling comes amid an ongoing dispute between Cleveland-Cliffs and Mesabi Trust over royalty payments that Cleveland-Cliffs makes to the trust for taconite mined at the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt.
The taconite is shipped by rail to Northshore's processing facility in Silver Bay and turned into iron ore pellets.
“With the use of additional of scrap in our BOF's (basic oxygen furnaces), our iron ore needs are not as high as before and we no longer need to run our mines full-out,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs president and chief executive officer said during the company's 2021 year-end earnings call. “Because we are now able to produce DR-grade pellets at Minorca and mainly due to the ridiculous royalty structure we have in place with the Mesabi Trust, we will be idling all production at our Northshore mine starting in the spring carrying through at least to the fall period and maybe beyond,” Goncalves said. “At Northshore, no production, no shipments, no royalty payments.”
About 330 hourly workers and 80 salaried Northshore employees will be impacted by the idling, according to Pat Persico, Cleveland Cliffs senior director, corporate communications.
Northshore Mining employs about 430 hourly workers and 150 salaried employees.
Some opportunities for workers to temporarily transfer to other operations in Minnesota will be available, she said.
“This adjustment of iron ore pellets reflects our internal use of hot-briquetted iron (HBI) production and increased use of scrap in our steelmaking,” Persico said.
The announcement is a major blow to the workers, businesses and communities across the region.
It immediately raised concerns among Iron Range legislators.
“I'm just pretty disappointed that a dispute between Cleveland-Cliffs and the fee holders ends up as fallout on the Range communities,” Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said. “I'm a little worried about Cliffs' commitment to the Iron Range. They bought a scrap company and have been threatening to shut Hibbing Taconite down and now this. It has me concerned about their long-term commitment to northeastern Minnesota.”
Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm has similar concerns.
“It's not good news as people are being laid off,” Tomassoni said. “Hopefully, it is temporary. Given the nature of the steelmaking and the move toward electric arc furnaces, I feat this may not be a favorable situation”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, says the idling will be felt across the Iron Range.
“A lot of the people who worked at LTV (Steel Mining Co.) are now working at Northshore,” Lislegard said. “They come from Hoyt Lakes, Aurora, Biwabik, and Embarrass. First and foremost, my thoughts are with the employees and their families and the communities that will be affected.”
As a major iron ore producer on the Iron Range, the region and state's success relies on Cleveland-Cliffs, he said.
“We as a state and Iron Range delegation need to be sure we are doing everything we can as the company works through this transition,” Lislegard said. “Their success has a direct correlation on the success and economic future of the Iron Range and we need to find a way to work through this.”
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing says it's her understanding that the royalty rates paid for Peter Mitchell iron ore are “exorbitant.”
“I just wish there were a different solution,” Sandstede said. “I believe it has come down to the royalty rates they're paying and it ends up being Northshore. It makes me even more concerned about what comes next for HibTac (Hibbing Taconite).”
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, also expressed disappointment.
“It's disappointing that they can't work out the differences with Mesabi Trust on the royalties,” Ecklund said. “Cliffs has moved to be their own pellet supplier and don't need the iron ore pellets.”
Adding scrap to BOF's is working extremely well for the company, meaning Cleveland-Cliffs needs fewer tons of hot metal to produce the same tonnage of liquid steel, Goncalves said.
As a result the Northshore idle could go longer than currently planned, he said.
Mesabi Trust is a New York-based royalty trust that derives income from royalties paid on iron ore mined at the Peter Mitchell Mine.
The mine has the largest reserve of iron ore on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Northshore Mining pays royalties to the trust based on the selling price of iron ore pellets shipped from Northshore's processing plant, according to the Mesabi Trust web site.
Mesabi Trust on Friday would not comment.
“We don't have any comment to provide,” a Mesabi Trust employee said on the telephone.
It's been expected that 2022 would be a strong year of iron ore production at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants.
However, the Northshore idling announcement comes days after a pellet conveyor structure collapse at United States Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, impacting pellet production at North America's largest taconite facility.
Labor contracts expire late this summer at five of the six taconite plants.
Northshore is a non-union facility.
A microchip shortage and automotive parts shortage exacerbated by a U.S.-Canada international bridge blockade by truckers, is impacting the production of new vehicles, resulting in the shutdown of several domestic automobile plants this week.
The taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the main ingredient used to make steel.
Cleveland-Cliffs on Friday reported record annual revenue of $20.4 billion in 2021, record annual net income of $3 billion, record annual adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 billion, and record annual operating cash flow of $2.8 billion.
