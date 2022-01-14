Northern Minnesota contingent advocates for mining in Washington D.C.

A contingent of northern Minnesota mining industry leaders and stakeholders testified in Washington D.C. Thursday morning, sharing their thoughts on the past, present and future of the industry, during a first of its type forum hosted by U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber.
The forum, entitled “Minnesota Mining and American Potential: An Opportunity for a Brighter and More Secure Future,” was held in front of a number of influential Republicans from the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Congressional Western Caucus.
The purpose of the forum, according to a press release announcing the event, was “to highlight how northern Minnesota is well equipped to help the United States end its overreliance on foreign sources for critical minerals, provide high-quality jobs, and shed light on how the Biden Administration's push for electric vehicles and alternative energy coincides with policies detrimental to sourcing minerals domestically.”
Among those who testified in person were St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich;
Jason George, Business Manager and Financial Secretary International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49; Brian Hanson, Chair, Jobs for Minnesotans; and Julie Padilla, Chief Regulatory Office, Twin Metals Minnesota, of which much of the discussion revolved around.
In October, President Joe Biden and his administration declared a mineral withdrawal on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota which could lead to a 20-year moratorium on mining in the area. In addition, the Bureau of Land Management separately rejected Twin Metals Minnesota's preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications.
Plans call for the proposed $1.7 billion underground Twin Metals mine to be built along the shore of Birch Lake, which is about seven miles from Ely and just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The mine would be located outside the protected wilderness area but inside the watershed that flows into it. Mining is banned within the wilderness and inside a narrow buffer strip around it, but it is currently allowed in other parts of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
In October, Stauber called the Biden Administration’s announcement a case of “politics over science.”
“This is another partisan political study in an effort to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota,” Stauber told the Mesabi Tribune. “I’m furious. They’ve instituted politics over science. They are not allowing the process to go forward. They’re paving the way to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota.”
On Thursday, he told those attending the forum that “we are going to mine these minerals.”
“It is so important that we get this right and so important that we mine these critical minerals. We cannot have an alternative source of energy without the critical minerals — a supply chain that is dependent, mined in America,” Stauber said. “You cannot change the direction of this country with electric vehicles and adaptive sources of energy without the minerals. It makes no sense to do something in one hand and then count on foreign nations, many of them adversarial by the way, to meet our demands.”
Jugovich, who was recently appointed to the County’s Environmental and Natural Resources Committee, talked in depth about the economic impact of mining in northern Minnesota — from businesses to school districts — commenting that “the opportunities are endless.”
“The Duluth Complex is the largest deposit of critical minerals anywhere in North America,” Jugovich said before touching on the potential impact of mines such as Polymet and Twin Metals.
“Small communities in northern Minnesota depend on mining. It’s who we are. Mining is the backbone of our economy. Copper-nickel mining is the next phase for us,” he said. “I respectfully ask that we unshackle the Iron Range. Our hands are tied. We’re not able to do what we do best for national security, a robust economy, for a clean environment and the future of our children.”
George spoke about how important the minerals found in northern Minnesota are for things like windmill turbines and electric vehicles.
“The fact of the matter is you can’t have the clean energy we’re talking about without these minerals,” George said. “So it’s frustrating to hear people who push clean energy, I think rightfully, and don’t (take) that second step and recognize we need the minerals to get there.”
He also spoke about the frustrations people are feeling on the Iron Range as proposed projects like Polymet and Twin Metals hit roadblocks set up by individuals who don’t have a stake in northern Minnesota.
“I’ve never really seen anything like it in my years of advocating for jobs,” he said. “There’s opposition to projects, there’s opposition to emissions of things, that’s fine, but this is way beyond that. This is literally saying we have no right to do it… and anybody that supports it is too dumb to know better.”
Hanson, who said he represents over 70,000 members of Buildings and Trades, 2,300 business members and their 500,000 employees, and hundreds of local chamber members and elected officials.
“Our message has always been since the coalition was founded: Follow the science and the existing regulatory process. The (Biden Administration) withdrawal does the exact opposite for the state of Minnesota. Instead it would place the potential for thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in wages and regional economic investment and revenues for Minnesota school children, at risk,” Hanson said.
___
Editor’s note: Look for more in depth coverage of the forum in the February 2022 edition of MINE.
