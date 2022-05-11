North x North film festival debus in Duluth

CHISHOLM — The North by North (North X North) Film School recently hosted the North x North International Film Festival at the Zeitgeist Arts Building in Duluth.
North x North was launched in January of this year through a partnership involving Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, Zeitgeist, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, as a community-driven film school that helps address barriers to filmmaking, including financial, cultural, and geographic.
A total of $18,000 in grants were awarded to filmmakers during the event in this inaugural year, according to organizers. Jacob White, an independent filmmaker from Ely was awarded a $3,500 grant specific to Iron Range filmmakers and a $500 grant was awarded to the filmmaker who took second place in that category.
“It was amazing, it was a great success,” North x North Director and Instructor Matt Koshmrl said of the event that took place from April 27 through May 1. Eighty films were screened during the five-day event, and 80 filmmakers were in attendance.
Riki McManus Director of the Upper Midwest Film Office also had favorable reviews of the film festival.
“It was fabulous and it was so good to see the whole film community come together again so many of us have been on pause for so long — it was like a big reunion of filmmakers and celebrating projects from the last few years,” McManus said. “People all over the place were there, and many awards were given and will help them go forward on their next project.”
White, originally from Tennessee, credited Koshmrl and Dahnee Kim, organizers of the festival and others from North X North for being able to put together a film festival and raise $18,000 in grants the first year.
“It was a great event to attend, and I see potential in creating a cultural event that attracts people from all over the world to attend and it is pretty remarkable,” White said.
White said the funding he was awarded would definitely help with moving his yet to be named project forward, which he hopes will help him tell the story of the tradition passed on for 100 years in the boundary waters canoe area, particularly Northern Tier High Adventure, a premier scouting experience offered through the Boy Scouts of America.
“With the funding I can produce a short, and could do a longer short 30 to 40 minutes to show in real time what it’s like to be part of this community that Northern Tier has fostered,” White said.
White, 29, is a filmmaking instructor at North X North, and has been a professional filmmaker for about 10 years now. He said while studying film and television at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in New York City, he spent summers working at Northern Tier High Adventures.
White recalled he was first introduced to Tier High Adventures and the Boundary Waters when he was about 16, when he won a free service-oriented trip to High Adventures at a scouting event.
“Other than buying the plane ticket all expenses were covered,” White said.
During that trip White spent two weeks in Ely and participated in “strenuous rock trail work” for the forest service at one of the most popular entry points to the Boundary Waters.
Koshmrl, who is an independent filmmaker and cinematographer in addition to being an instructor at North X North, said he’s headed to South Korea where he plans to spend a couple of months working as a cinematographer on two yet to be named film projects.
While there, Koshmrl said he will be touring with his first feature film that debuted last year, “Land of My Father,” and he also is serving as an ambassador of sorts for the film festival.
“I’m trying to work on connections between our film festival and the film industry in South Korea,” Koshmrl said.
Koshmrl also mentioned that this year the North X North International Film Festival connected with Thunder Bay, Duluth’s sister city from Canada, paving the way for filmmakers from Thunderbay to come to Duluth, and for filmmakers from the northland to go to Thunderbay to promote their films.
Plans are in the works for films screened at the North X North International Film Festival to be shown at locations, including Minnesota Discovery Center, State Theater in Ely, and the Reif Center in Grand Rapids in the near future.
Planning has also begun for the 2023 North X North International Film Festival with submissions being accepted for next year.
North X North continues to offer classes including introduction to screenwriting, and editing, at MDC and at Zeitgeist. The two campuses offer the same courses in state-of-the-art labs provided by UMD.
More information is available at the following links: https://www.mndiscoverycenter.com/visit/north-north-film-school/
