BEMIDJI — Project Bowl is a long-standing program in Minnesota 4-H and is the second most attended event of the year. In Project Bowl, teams of 3-6 youth build skills working and thinking together while testing their knowledge in these 4-H areas: dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry, and rabbit.
Hundreds of youth teams participated in regional competitions held throughout the state in March with top teams qualifying to compete in the state bowl. Each competition includes junior and senior divisions. Teams are quizzed in one-on-one and open rounds. The first participant with the correct answer earns points for their team. 4-H State Project Bowl winners in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry go on to national project bowl competitions.
“Through the 4-H Project Bowl program, youth have the opportunity to partner together with other youth and learn about different animal science areas. Participants also work on improving their communication skills and building meaningful relationships with their peers, which can contribute to their future success,” said Sharon Davis, 4-H Animal Science Director.
This year north St. Louis County 4-H had three teams compete in the North East Regional Project Bowl
To learn more about 4-H Project Bowl, visit our website or contact North St. Louis County 4-H Local Extension Educator Nicole Kudrle, at 218-749-7120.
