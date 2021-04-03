NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Seven hundred youth tested their knowledge in animal science and wildlife-related topics during competitive 4-H events throughout March.
This March, 700 youth on 171 teams from across Minnesota participated in the 4-H Project Bowl, the second largest 4-H event series of the year. 4-H Project Bowl challenges teams of three to five youth to test their knowledge on a variety of topics including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry, rabbit and wildlife conservation.
Competitions were held virtually with divisions for both junior and senior aged teams. This year, teams worked together to answer species related questions in a trivia format. Top placing teams in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry hope to go on to national project bowl competitions.
“4-H Project Bowl helps youth build communications skills and gain deeper knowledge in topics they find interesting,” said Amber Greeley, Director of State & County Fairs Programs. “We’re proud to have found a high-quality way to ensure youth can engage in this experience even in the midst of pandemic restrictions.”
JR Dog Bowl: Sara Anderson, Angora; Lila Pearson, Angora; Alice Sopoci,Angora
JR Horse Bowl: Levi Palm, Zim; Cheyenne Schelde, Angora; Cayman Hill,Hibbing
SR Horse Bowl: Aryssa Sirjord, Hibbing; Rebecca Palm, Zim; Eli Boe, Eveleth
SR Horse Bowl: Amara Lampton, Babbitt; Leah Fleetwood, Virginia; Ryan Nash, Hibbing
JR Livestock Bowl: Heidi Lindula, Iron; Sawyer Lindula, Iron; Madeline Grass, Iron; Avi Walzak, Meadowlands
To learn more about 4-H Project Bowl, visit our website or contact Nicole Kudrle, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, St. Louis County, at 218-404-6596.
About Extension 4-H: 4-H is a youth development program of the University of Minnesota Extension. Available for youth beginning in kindergarten, 4-H’ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership & civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and much more. Through 4-H’s learn-by-doing process, youth obtain essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, coping and communicating that help them succeed in their school, college, community and career. Research shows that youth who participate in 4-H have better grades and are more emotionally engaged with school, are more than twice as likely to be civically active and contribute to their communities. Learn more at https://z.umn.edu/mn4h.
