The Bois Forte Tribal Council voted Wednesday to continue operating and programming WELY — The End of the Road Radio Station for an additional three months while the business is moving through the sale process.
Earlier this year, the council had voted to close the iconic station on June 1. However, once that decision was made, much interest was shown in someone stepping in to buy the station. Even with those 90 days, no sale could be made as a lot of behind-the-scenes work needed to be done to prepare for an actual sale.
“These things take time due to the market appraisals, sales agreements, etc.,” said Bois Forte CEO Mayan Beltran of finding someone to buy a radio station. “While the initial three months afforded us some time to begin the sales process, it just wasn’t enough. We are hopeful this new window will give us time to sell it now that all the details are finalized.”
Beltran reported that there are a handful of potential buyers for the station, which Bois Forte has owned since 2005. He added that he is working with a local Realtor to get the station properly marketed after plans to do so with a media broker never materialized.
To date, Beltran said his work with the local Realtor has entailed preparing to sell the entire operations, including the radio station, its tower and property, plus the large building on historic Chapman Street in downtown Ely.
If a potential buyer does not want the entire package, Beltran reported they could just buy the radio station, the tower, and the land that the tower sits on. There is also value in the actual FCC license that the station currently holds in broadcasting on 94.5 FM and 1450AM. Due to numerous parties still expressing interest in buying, the council did not want to disclose any pricing at this time.
Now that another reprieve has been given, District I Representative Shane Drift clarified that this is the last time he’ll agree to any extension.
“If we don’t sell it, we just have to close it down,” said Drift. “I am concerned that someone will want to buy it and then pull out. What happens then, we give it another three months? No matter what happens (after those three months) — we shut it down.”
Beltran said he would reach out to the interested buyers to gauge their interest now that a purchase price has been finalized.
“We will let them know they have a 30-day first right of refusal to make us an offer,” said Beltran.
