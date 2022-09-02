The Bois Forte Tribal Council voted Wednesday to continue operating and programming WELY — The End of the Road Radio Station for an additional three months while the business is moving through the sale process.

Earlier this year, the council had voted to close the iconic station on June 1. However, once that decision was made, much interest was shown in someone stepping in to buy the station. Even with those 90 days, no sale could be made as a lot of behind-the-scenes work needed to be done to prepare for an actual sale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments