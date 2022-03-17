NHED colleges become one

Minnesota North College.
Northeastern Minnesota's five colleges have a new name.
And a new structure.
A merger of the five colleges in the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) has been finalized by the Minnesota State Colleges Board of Trustees and the Higher Learning Commission, officials of the Minnesota State college system said Wednesday.
The colleges include Hibbing Community College in Hibbing, Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Mesabi Range College in Eveleth and Virginia, Rainy River Community College in International Falls, and Vermilion Community College in Ely.
The merger becomes official on May 23.
For college officials, students, and staff, it's another step in an evolution of the colleges since several were founded more than 100 years ago.
“Our colleges have all gone through big transitions over the course of 100 years of their existence,” Bart Johnson, Itasca Community College provost said. “From being 'junior colleges' and located at local high schools, to having separate campuses that operated as technical colleges and community colleges respectively, to being in some cases 'comprehensive community and technical colleges,' throughout this time, our colleges have also adopted new names several times. Now, with this merger, we are entering a new phase in our history. Like past changes that were rooted in a changing demographic environment, this transition to Minnesota North College positions us and in turn our students to be successful long into the future.”
Each campus retains its name and identity.
However, the merger creates a new level of collaboration among the campuses.
Under the merger, courses and career programs at all campuses will be accessible to students through a single application and transcript.
What that means is that students can take courses at the different campuses without administrative red tape.
Student services such as registration and financial aid will also be simplified.
Student recruitment and marketing will be consolidated and a new re-branded logo and web site will be rolled out.
As a single college, partnerships with K-12 schools and industry partners will become closer, say college officials.
“Students will benefit from a seamless educational experience along with expanded access to courses, programs, support services, and the team of experts that serve our six campuses,” Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president said. “Working regionally, Minnesota North College will be able to provide a comprehensive response to our business and industry partners, which aligns with our new vision of being a catalyst for regional prosperity. The credit for our progress in this merger goes to the faculty, staff, students, and community members that have been engaged in our planning process. I can't thank them enough for their commitment and guidance.”
The merger culminates years of discussions and planning.
Strategic planning began in 2015.
A VisionNE initiative kicked off in 2019 under former NHED President William Maki.
Molly Nelson, Minnesota North College dean of enrollment management, said student recruitment will be stepped up under the merger.
“When it comes to our recruitment efforts, we will be able to be more effective in how we recruit,” Nelson said. “In the past we had four or five recruiters show up at the same fair and now we will have a single recruitment effort. We're also going to have a new distance recruitment specialist recruiting out of state in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota. We would also like to increase our efforts in Canada as well.”
Recruitment efforts will increase at K-12 schools by building closer relationships with counselors and teachers and bringing Minnesota North College instructors to schools to demonstrate college programs, Nelson said.
“We'd like to have hands-on experiences in classrooms to help gain interest in those specific areas,” Nelson said.
Jessalyn Sabin, academic dean for career and technical programs, says the merged college is looking at how to deliver some of its existing programs at other campuses.
“It's nice we do have some centers of excellence like welding in Eveleth and diesel in Hibbing,” Sabin said. “Maybe we will look at making this more mobile and bring some more technical programs to Itasca. We're looking to see what the needs are.”
Other programs such as graphic design that don't require large amounts of space and equipment, can also be expanded, Sabin said.
“We're discussing looking at grants to look at mobile programs for folks who don't have the transportation or have other barriers,” Sabin said. “It's really exciting. Every campus has its own flavor and that's a neat thing for students, but to have access to a bigger college will be nice as well.”
Like many northeastern Minnesota K-12 schools, enrollment has declined at the five colleges in recent years.
The five colleges have experienced significant enrollment decline since 2011 and are among the smallest of 30 two-year colleges in Minnesota, according to a VisionNE report.
Becoming more efficient as one college creates efficiencies and stems any potential building closures.
Hibbing, Itasca, Rainy River, and Vermilion each have single campuses. Mesabi Range has campuses in Eveleth and Virginia.
All six campuses will remain open under the merger.
Sports teams at each campus will retain their identity.
“This has been an extraordinary lift for the entire Minnesota North College community,” Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State chancellor said in a news release. “And I commend President Raich and his team for all the hard work that was put into making this vision a reality. Visiting the six campuses of Minnesota North College is a wonderful experience because, while each one of the, has a distinct personality and is unique geographically and programmatically, they all share a passionate common commitment to students and their success.”
The five colleges have a long history.
Hibbing Community College traces its roots to 1916, Itasca Community College and Vermilion Community College 1922, Mesabi Range College 1923, and Rainy River Community College 1967.
Fully implementing all consolidated services as one college will be an evolutionary process, Raich said.
“We will pilot our systems over the summer and welcome the first full cohort of Minnesota North students in the fall semester of 2022,” Raich said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.