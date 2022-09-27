New meat processing facility opens at Northeast Regional Corrections Center

SAGINAW — A new meat processing facility is at last a reality at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) in Saginaw, Minn.

The new facility, first envisioned nearly a decade ago, is now operational, providing residents with job training skills while also providing meat for NERCC residents and for the community. Leaders from NERCC hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to thank state and county leaders who assisted with the funding to bring the project to completion.

