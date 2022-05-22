 Skip to main content
NERCC escapee found, taken into custody

EVELETH – An escapee from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center was found and taken into custody Friday morning at a home in an unorganized township south of Eveleth, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Kris Richard Severin, 42, who was being held for violation of an order for harassment, escaped Wednesday morning.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Department said he might be in the Floodwood area. However, the investigation determined he had prior connections to the homeowner south of Eveleth in the 6100 block of Abrahamson Road. Deputies attempted to contact the homeowner several times on Thursday and around 11 p.m. saw Severin knocking on the front door, the news release stated.

The escapee saw the deputies and fled into a large, wet swampy area west of the home. Authorities, including a canine, attempted to find Severin for the next several hours. Rain showers and the flooded, swampy terrain made tracking hard and canine tracking efforts were ended around 2 a.m. Friday. However, law enforcement kept a vigilant presence in the area, according to the release.

Deputies returned to the residence around 8:30 a.m. and located Severin inside of a vehicle parked on the property, which belonged to the homeowner. Severin was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the County Jail in Duluth, the press release stated.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, which thanked the public “for their efforts in assisting with locating Severin.’’

