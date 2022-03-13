Moose scares motorist, damages logging vehicle

When a moose intimidates a motorist and a couple days later damages a piece of logging equipment, it's definitely an unusual scenario, even in northeastern Minnesota.
A roughly 775-pound cow moose had to be euthanized south of Eveleth near Highway 16 and Highway 53 after two strange encounters.
The moose was later found to be terminally ill.
“I got a call from the Sheriff's Department,” Shane Zavodnik, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer said. “An individual was trying to get down Highway 16 and there was a moose in the road. I'm assuming it was in the middle of the road and it looked aggressive, so the individual decided to turn around. I shrugged it off because we get all kinds of goofy calls.”
However, a day later, Zavodnik received another moose call.
“The next morning there was a report of a moose in the same spot and it looked sick,” Zavodnik said. “I was down in Superior helping out with President Biden's visit. The State Patrol looked into it and said it went back into the woods.”
But the moose saga wasn't done.
A logger who was working in the area reported a logging vehicle had been damaged by a moose.
Moose tracks around the logging vehicle provided the evidence along with a tuft of moose hair hanging from a side mirror that had been snapped off the truck.
“They found the moose off a logging road,” Zavodnik said. “Luckily, it was right next to the logging road. It was euthanized and brought down to the University of Minnesota. The loggers were nice enough to help us get it out.”
Tests revealed the adult moose to have several significant health conditions, Penny Backman, DNR Acting Area Wildlife Manager in Tower said.
“She was loaded with parasites, a pretty good amount of flukes in its liver and had brainworm in its eyeballs,” Backman said. “She was terminally ill and suffering. At this stage, there was nothing we could have done. She was terminal.”
Test samples, which help provide information for a Wildlife Health Program, also showed lung disease, Backman said.
The condition of the moose likely caused it to fall into the logging vehicle, breaking off the mirror and denting a quarter panel, she said.
“She was weaving and bobbing a lot and was making her way between the truck and a snowbank,” Backman said. “She probably got dizzy and fell down onto the truck and slid.”
The loggers helped tremendously in removing the euthanized moose from the woods, Backman said.
“They were great,” Backman said. “They helped us out with their dozer loading the moose onto a truck.”
Brainworm and liver flukes can be contracted by moose from whitetail deer, Backman said.
“Brainworm is pretty common,” Backman said. “That's why we were alerted and had to euthanize the poor thing. We can't determine what's going on with the population unless we euthanize at this stage. Unfortunately, it's not that uncommon and that's why the moose population is going the way it's going.”
Zavodnik said the entire episode was out of the ordinary.
“This was definitely an odd scenario,” Zavodnik said.
