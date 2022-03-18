TOWER — Winter came in like a lion and for the sake of northeastern Minnesota whitetail deer — which has seen its population pummeled by Mother Nature over the last several years — the hope is it goes out like a lamb.
Heading into this week the Winter Severity Index (WSI) — the tool by which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources measures the impact of the season on deer — was showing most of the Tower wildlife area is hovering around the upper ranges of a “moderate” winter.
Warm temps Monday and Tuesday combined with rain in some areas, followed by sunshine, Wednesday, had the arrow pointing down.
The WSI is the tool the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses to analyze and compare winter’s impact on white-tailed deer in northern forest habitat from year to year.
They’ve used the same system for more than 50 years.
The WSI index accumulates one point for each day the temperature is below zero degrees Fahrenheit and one point for each day there is more than 15-inches of snow on the ground.
The measurements are taken in mature aspen stands from Nov. 1 to May 30.
An average score for a Tower-Ely area winter is about 115 using data from the last 50 winters.
“When the WSI is 51 or lower the winter is considered mild, 119 and lower it is moderate, and 120 and above is considered severe. For the most part we are at the high end of moderate and trending towards severe in most of Tower’s permit areas,” Penny Backman, acting DNR wildlife manager for the Tower area, said at the beginning of this week. “The WSI is highly dependent on snow depths and where and when storms have hit or missed changes the WSI calculations in those areas.”
As of Thursday the WSI across much of the area’s Deer Permit Areas (like DPA 176, 177, 178, 119, 118, 132 and the northern half of 130) ranged from 90 to 105, although there is a sliver of 176 that is closer to 120.
Last year was considered a “mild” winter.
While back-to-back “harsh” winters can have a negative effect on the deer population — killing many of them and decreasing the herd size — combinations of consecutive mild or moderate winters can have somewhat of an opposite effect.
What happens from here on in will tell the story of the winter of 2021-22.
Long, cold winters with deep snow are to be expected in this neck of the woods but when they start early and go longer than normal – say into late April and early May – the deer herd starts to feel the impact.
They are only equipped to withstand so much punishment from mother nature. Malnutrition and starvation are a direct result of when the WSI exceeds 125 and increases incrementally with the WSI index.
It can also lead to higher than normal wolf mortality. Deep snow and poor physical condition make deer vulnerable to wolf predation.
