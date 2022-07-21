MINNEAPOLIS — The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, Minnesota’s largest construction union, has endorsed 73 candidates in the upcoming elections for the state House and Senate, an IUOE news release said.
Numerous Northeastern Minnesota candidates were included in the endorsements ahead of the November general election.
In the State Senate, they include:
• Justin Eichorn (6), R
• Rob Farnsworth (7), R
• Ben DeNucci (7) DFL
In the State House, they include:
• Rob Ecklund (3A), DFL
• Mary Murphy (3B), DFL
• Ben Davis (6A), R
• Spencer Igo (7A), R
• Dave Lislegard (7B), DFL
Local 49 takes a bipartisan approach to politics, endorsing candidates from both sides of the aisle who support its members and their jobs.
“This country relies on our workers every day, and supporting them shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Local 49 Business Manager Jason George said. “We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built with both Democrats and Republicans who recognize the importance of the work we do.
“Now is the time to come together and focus on issues that make our state stronger and improve the lives of working-class people. We will continue to advocate for investments in infrastructure projects, prevailing wages and our members’ right to work in safe conditions. Although we may not agree with endorsed candidates on every issue, we believe they will work with us to create jobs and support strong labor standards. We’re proud to recommend them to our more than 14,000 members.”
—
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 represents more than 14,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics and stationary engineers across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, making it one of the largest trade unions in the region. Learn more at local49.org.
