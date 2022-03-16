Minnesota House advances 'giant' ALS bill

Sen. David Tomassoni has been known as a big-time hockey player.
He skated at Chisholm High School, the University of Denver, the Olympics, and in Europe.
But to his friends in the Minnesota Legislature and families affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), he's a bigger-time man.
The Minnesota House of Representatives Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee on Tuesday unanimously moved forward a $20 million appropriation authored by Tomassoni in the Senate and fellow Iron Range legislator Dave Lislegard in the House to help fund ALS research.
“It's often been said we stand on the shoulder of giants,” an emotional Rep. Tony Albright of Prior Lake said during Tuesday afternoon's committee meeting. “Senator Tomassoni, you are one of those giants because this provides hope. Senator Tomassoni, you are that hope.”
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, in July publicly announced his ALS diagnosis.
Since then, Tomassoni has been seeking to score the biggest goal of his life – advancing ALS research toward a cure.
Tomassoni participated in Tuesday's remote hearing, saying the legislation is a concerted effort to find a cure for ALS.
“I am overjoyed and emotional at the results of the committee hearing in the House of Representatives today,” Tomassoni said via text. “We still have some work to do as the bill cleared committee without the $5 million for caregivers and that needs to be part of the final package. I look forward to final passage and the governor's signature. This is a groundbreaking bill that can be a game changer in finding a cure for ALS and while I may not be a beneficiary, this is about hope for a future.”
ALS advocates from across the state testified at Tuesday's hearing, saying the legislation could help lead to a breakthrough for the devastating and underfunded disease.
Former Minnesota Twins Kent Hrbek and Terry Steinbach, who both lost their fathers to ALS and have since raised millions to fight the disease in fishing, golf and snowmobile events, said funding from the legislation would be a huge boost to finding a cure.
“The amount of money we've raised in Minnesota is probably more than any other state except for maybe New York,” Hrbek said. “When we first heard about this bill by Senator Tomassoni, it was unbelievable to think about the amount of money. What a wonderful bill this is. Hopefully, we can get it passed and help people.”
Steinbach said it's taken 23 years to raise $18 million from the Black Woods Blizzard Tour snowmobile fundraiser and the Tomassoni bill could exceed that with the stroke of a pen.
“When we have the opportunity to raise $20 million, we are extraordinarily excited about it,” Steinbach said. “To see this potential bill is extremely exciting to me and Herbie (Hrbek). It would be great if the passing of this bill could be a leapfrog.”
Rep. Anne Neu Brindley of North Branch, who lost her husband to ALS, said she's grateful to Tomassoni for the legislation.
Because the disease is so rare and hasn't received a lot of funding, “this disease lives in the shadow because of the very few that are affected,” Neu Brindley said.
Having open conversations with their children about how their father's disease would progress was very difficult, she said.
“You know the end from the beginning,” Neu Brindley said. “You know what the process is going to be.”
Current treatment can extend life only a few extra months over expected life spans of two to five years following diagnosis, Neu Brindley said.
“Families need hope right now and that hope just isn't there,” Neu Brindley said. “I've said we are here because of our friend, but I am proud he is making a difference. We need this kind of funding to move forward.”
Dr. David Walk, head of neuromuscular disease at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said used effectively, the $20 million is huge in moving ALS treatment and a cure forward.
“This legislation can be transformative,” Walk said. “This funding is sufficient to bring outstanding scientists to the fight against ALS that can translate discoveries into treatments.”
Approval by the House committee follows unanimous approval last week by the 67-member Minnesota Senate.
As passed by the House Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee, the legislation doesn't include a $5 million allocation to help ALS caregivers.
The $5 million was for now excluded to allow the $20 million for ALS research to move faster through the legislative process.
However, the $5 million will be brought back to the table.
“I'm so thrilled that Senator Tomassoni's proposed investments in research on ALS passed the House Higher Education Committee today,” Rep. Melissa Hortman, Speaker of the Minnesota House said. “Support for caregivers is also essential, and I am working with Rep. Lislegard and our caucus to get this funding through the House as well.”
A vote by the full House on the $20 million and $5 million could come next Thursday.
Nine Democrats and three Republicans co-authored the House version of the bill.
“He is struggling himself, but he is still fighting for others,” Lislegard said of Tomassoni.
Grants from the $20 million would help fund ALS trial research at the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Essentia Health in Duluth. HealthPartners in St. Paul, Hennepin Healthcare and the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, are also working on ALS research.
“This state owes so much to our medical professions for figuring out the mysteries of life,” Albright said, struggling to hold back tears. “This is no less of a challenge, but Minnesota is up to the task.”
Albright said the funding is no less than a catalyst for what he believes will be “another means of identifying Minnesota as the preeminent medical state for discovering that which is the scourge of our societies.'
“For Minnesota, this bill represents a call to arms,” a choked up Albright said. “And my senator, and dear friend Tomassoni, is leading that charge.”
As the committee meeting closed, Lislegard highlighted another Iron Ranger, Dennis Frazier of Zim, who passed away March 5 from ALS.
