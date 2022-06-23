Minnesota Court of Appeals dismisses challenge to PolyMet air permit

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals Tuesday granted PolyMet’s motion to dismiss the last remaining challenge to PolyMet’s air permit, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp.
The court agreed with PolyMet that the case should be dismissed because project opponents failed to properly serve PolyMet under the Minnesota Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure, and that failure meant that the court lacked jurisdiction, a PolyMet news release said.
Barring an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, the ruling lays to rest multiple legal challenges that mining opponents have brought against the permit since it was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) more than three years ago. The agency reinstated the permit in December 2021 after fulfilling a Court of Appeals order to further explain its reasoning.
“This ruling is one more step toward delivering on our promise to build a modern, responsible mining operation that will feed a supply chain that is growing ever more hungry for the clean-energy minerals we will produce,” said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. NorthMet will produce copper, nickel, cobalt and precious metals and provide numerous economic benefits for the northeast Minnesota region.
